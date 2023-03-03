Northern Venture Trust share offer fully subscribed

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Vast Resources PLC - mining company with projects in Romania and Zimbabwe - Says technical programme report has been received for Baita Plai project, which sets out the plan for a drilling programme. Notes that 15,870 metres of drilling planned across 59 locations, with 10,890 metres planned at Baia Rosie, and 4,980 metres at Antonio. Says the programme will give potential to extend Antonio ore zone, and open Baia Rosie as a new mining area. "The receipt of the recommendations and conclusions of the Report is an important step in potentially extending the mining area at Baita Plai from its existing base and creating a much enlarged Mineral Resource," Chief Executive Andrew Prelea comments.

----------

Northern Venture Trust PLC - venture capital trust - Announces its share offer to raise GBP6.0 million is fully subscribed, and no further applications will be accepted. Says offers by Northern 2 VCT PLC and Northern 3 VCT PLC to raise up to GBP6.0 million each remain open, up to March 31.

----------

Evraz PLC - London-based steelmaker - Says it can no longer release regulatory news announcements via a primary information provider as of March 1. Says services were suspended by its PIP after it recently decided suspend its coverage due to the sanctions placed on Evraz. Notes that it was informed by its former PIP, RNS, in May last year about the discontinuation of its services to the company because of sanctions on the company. Says it has made enquiries to other PIPs authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, but that none were willing to work with Evraz. Adds that it will continue to release regulatory information on its website.

----------

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.