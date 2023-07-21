Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at the Annual General Meeting held on 21 July 2023 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting were duly passed by shareholders.
The resolutions included those to re-elect as directors Mr Simon Constantine, Mr Richard Green, Ms Deborah Hudson and Mr David Mayes.
Mr Timothy Levett did not stand for re-election at the AGM and has resigned as director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM.
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, a copy of the resolutions proposed and passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will also be available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts/nvt/.
Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting are as follows:
Number
Resolution
For
Discretionary
Against
Vote Withheld
1
To receive and approve the Company’s annual report and financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2023 together with the strategic report, Directors’ report and independent auditor’s report thereon
10,314,240
126,799
33,019
19,168
2
To approve and declare a final dividend of 2.0p per share in respect of the period ended 31 March 2023
10,333,299
87,476
53,283
19,168
3
To approve the Directors’ remuneration report in respect of the period ended 31 March 2023 other than the part of such report containing the Directors’ remuneration policy
9,371,209
126,799
691,575
303,643
4
To re-elect Mr S J Constantine as a director
9,659,830
152,218
597,809
83,369
5
To re-elect Mr R J Green as a director
9,657,488
152,218
539,071
144,449
6
To re-elect Mr D A Mayes as a director
9,684,560
152,218
496,336
160,112
7
To re-elect Ms D N Hudson as a director
9,769,903
152,218
413,915
157,190
8
To re-appoint Mazars LLP as independent auditor
9,920,858
196,162
160,161
216,045
9
To authorise the audit committee to fix the remuneration of the independent auditor
10,212,404
152,218
109,436
19,168
10
To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act for the purposes of the Offer
9,957,434
126,799
189,825
219,168
11
To generally authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
10,100,101
119,834
203,264
70,027
12
To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer
9,343,765
126,799
689,204
333,458
13
To disapply Section 561(1) of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities
9,513,383
119,834
683,116
176,893
14
To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
10,195,986
126,799
117,637
52,804
15
To amend the articles of association to extend the life of the Company
9,912,110
126,799
394,826
37,868
16
To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising following the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer
10,150,709
126,799
147,571
68,147
Enquiries:
Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts
Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.
Northern Venture Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company's principal activity is making long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company's objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth. The Company invests primarily in unquoted venture capital holdings, with its remaining assets invested in a portfolio of equity investments, quoted investment funds and bank deposits. The Company primarily invests in various sectors, including technology/software, consumer, services, healthcare/biotechnology, industrial/manufacturing and construction. The Company's investment adviser is Mercia Fund Management Limited.