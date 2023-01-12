Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Northern Venture Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVT   GB0006450703

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

(NVT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00:00 2023-01-12 am EST
58.50 GBX    0.00%
04:01aStatement re Offer for subscription
GL
2022Transaction in Own Shares
GL
2022Transaction in Own Shares
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Statement re Offer for subscription

01/12/2023 | 04:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

12 January 2023

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that, in conjunction with Northern 2 VCT PLC and Northern 3 VCT PLC (together with the Company known as the “Northern VCTs”), it has published an offer document (the “Offer Document”) in relation to offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2022/23 tax year (“the Offers”). The separate Offers seek to raise a total of £6 million for each of the Company, Northern 2 VCT PLC and Northern 3 VCT PLC (with a total fundraise of up to £18 million).

Applications for the new shares in the Company will be dealt with on a “first-come, first-served” basis. However, in recognition of the loyal shareholder following that the Northern VCTs enjoy, applications for shares in the Company that are accepted under the Offers from existing shareholders will benefit from a reduction of 0.5% in the offer costs applicable to their subscription, compared to the costs for new shareholders, provided they (or their spouse or civil partner) were on the register of members of any of the Northern VCTs as at close of business on 22 November 2022. The Offers will remain open until 12 noon on 31 March 2023, unless fully subscribed at an earlier date and subject to the directors’ right to close the Offers at any time.

Mercia Fund Management Limited (“Mercia”), the Northern VCTs’ investment adviser and promoter, will, in respect of the services provided pursuant to the Offers, receive a fee of 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offers in respect of subscriptions received either direct or through a financial adviser; or 4.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offers for subscriptions received through an execution only platform or broker, in each case discounted by 0.5% for existing Northern VCT shareholders (or their spouse or civil partner), as noted above. Out of this fee, Mercia will pay all up-front costs associated with the Offers, including initial commissions payable to intermediaries.

The above arrangements, as they relate to each of the Northern VCTs, constitute smaller related party transactions within Listing Rule 11.1.10R.

The Offer Document, describing the key features of the Offers will be sent to registered shareholders, in accordance with their communication preferences, as soon as possible.

A downloadable version of the Offer Document is available from: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


All news about NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
04:01aStatement re Offer for subscription
GL
2022Transaction in Own Shares
GL
2022Transaction in Own Shares
GL
2022Northern Venture Trust : Shareholder circular and notice of General Meeting
PU
2022Northern Venture Trust : Interim report for the 12 months ended 30 September 2022
PU
2022Interim report and notice of General Meeting
GL
2022Interim report and notice of General Meeting
AQ
2022IN BRIEF: Northern Venture Trust announce GBP6 million subscription
AN
2022Statement regarding intention to fund raise
GL
2022Dividend Declaration
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 27,4 M 33,2 M 33,2 M
Net income 2021 22,1 M 26,8 M 26,8 M
Net cash 2021 25,1 M 30,4 M 30,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,07x
Yield 2021 5,69%
Capitalization 96,6 M 117 M 117 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,13x
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
Duration : Period :
Northern Venture Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon John Constantine Chairman
Timothy Roland Levett Non-Executive Director
Richard James Green Non-Executive Director
David Andrew Mayes Non-Executive Director
Deborah Nichole Hudson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC0.00%117
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC-1.32%4 216
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP2.93%46