  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Northern Venture Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVT   GB0006450703

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

(NVT)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-01 am EST
60.00 GBX    0.00%
12:31pTransaction in Own Shares
GL
11/29Northern Venture Trust : Shareholder circular and notice of General Meeting
PU
11/29Northern Venture Trust : Interim report for the 12 months ended 30 September 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

Transaction in Own Shares

12/01/2022 | 12:31pm EST
1 December 2022

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES 

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that on 1 December 2022 it purchased for cancellation under an existing authority granted by shareholders 1,729,005 ordinary shares of 25p each in the market at a price of 60.33p, representing approximately 1.03% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.  There remain 165,394,922 ordinary shares in issue. 

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the “DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 165,394,922 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each.  All the ordinary shares have voting rights.  The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.  The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 165,394,922 (“the Figure”).  The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which he will determine if he is required to notify the voting rights he holds in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

Sarah Williams / James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


Financials
Sales 2021 27,4 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net income 2021 22,1 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net cash 2021 25,1 M 30,0 M 30,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,07x
Yield 2021 5,69%
Capitalization 100 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,13x
EV / Sales 2021 3,21x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
Northern Venture Trust PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon John Constantine Chairman
Timothy Roland Levett Non-Executive Director
Richard James Green Non-Executive Director
David Andrew Mayes Non-Executive Director
Deborah Nichole Hudson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC-12.73%120
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC6.54%4 144
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-40.59%45