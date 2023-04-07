Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFBK   US66611T1088

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY)

(NFBK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:59 2023-04-06 pm EDT
11.46 USD   +0.70%
01:55pNorthfield Bancorp Staten Island Ny : 10 Tips to Green Your Home and $ave Money
PU
04/06Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Northfield Bancorp to $12.50 From $15, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
03/17Northfield Bancorp, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northfield Bancorp Staten Island NY : 10 Tips to Green Your Home and $ave Money

04/07/2023 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This article was provided by American Bankers Association.

Whether you're a renter or a homeowner, chances are you care about protecting the environment - and saving money. Here are some tips from the American Bankers Association to help you do both.

Location, location, location efficiency

Carefully consider the location of your home. If you're close to work, shopping and entertainment, you may not need a car. Without a car you would save money on gas, car insurance and maintenance, not to mention reduce pollution. If you're thinking about moving further out, try to find something near public transportation and shopping.

Light up the house, not the electric bill

Replacing incandescent light bulbs with more energy efficient compact florescent light (CFL) bulbs will save you about $6 a year in electricity costs per bulb and more than $40 over its lifetime. According to ENERGY STAR, if every American home replaced just one light bulb, we would save enough energy to prevent 9 billion pounds of greenhouse gas emissions per year. Remember to recycle used CFL bulbs.

Some like it hot, hot, hot...or cold, cold, cold

Closely monitor your thermostat. Adjusting it just a few degrees while you're out can save energy and money. You can make it easier by installing a programmable thermostat. Use fans and close the blinds during the warm months and let the sun in for natural warmth in the winter. Also, change your filter every three months.

How low can you go?

One way to save water is by using low-flow toilets. The most cost-effective way to do this is to simply take a 1 liter plastic bottle, fill it with water and place it inside the tank. This will reduce your water use per flush. Another way to save water is placing an aerator on all of your faucets.

Make it mean-green-clean

Cleaning supplies can be expensive and are made with toxic chemicals. You can save money and the environment by making your own cleaning supplies. All you need are some basic household ingredients like vinegar, lemon juice, baking soda and borax to clean everything from windows to tile. Look online for recipes and suggestions.

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!

Sticking to this mantra can help you save money around the house. Use a rag instead of paper towels. Buy products in bulk, concentrate or refillable containers to reduce packaging waste. Look for products made from recycled content. And don't forget to recycle!

Win-dos for your windows

There are a number of ways you can make your windows more energy efficient without replacing them. For better insulation from the weather you can caulk exterior joints, put shrink wrap on them or hang blackout curtains.

Fan the green flames

To keep your refrigerator running efficiently, keep the fan clean. The motor won't have to work as hard if the fan is clear of debris.

Decorate green

Houseplants are like living air-filters. English Ivy, rubber trees, peace lilies and red-edged dracaena can help clean the air and look pretty too.

Vampire energy is sucking you dry

On or off, anything plugged into the wall sucks energy. Vampire power costs U.S. consumers more than $3 billion a year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Unplug your electronics and appliances when they're not in use.

share

Attachments

Disclaimer

Northfield Bancorp Inc. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 17:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY)
01:55pNorthfield Bancorp Staten Island Ny : 10 Tips to Green Your Home and $ave Money
PU
04/06Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Adjusts Price Target on Northfield Bancorp to $12.50 From $15, ..
MT
03/17Northfield Bancorp, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statem..
AQ
03/09Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Tara French, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk..
CI
03/09Northfield Bancorp, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/01NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/07NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY) : Ex-d..
FA
01/31Northfield Bancorp, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
01/27Northfield Bancorp, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
01/26Northfield : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 147 M - -
Net income 2023 51,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 4,65%
Capitalization 537 M 537 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,66x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,52x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 65,8%
Chart NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY)
Duration : Period :
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,47 $
Average target price 13,83 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven M. Klein Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & COO
William R. Jacobs Vice President & Controller
John P. Connors Independent Director
Gil Chapman Independent Director
Annette Catino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY)-27.15%537
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%159 278
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.34%72 238
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.52%51 121
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.99%46 355
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.00%41 098
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer