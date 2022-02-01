Northfield Bancorp Staten Island NY : Janney Bank CEO Forum

Safe Harbor Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This presentation, like many written and oral communications presented by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions.

Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual conditions, events, or results to differ significantly from those described in our forward- looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and trends including the effects of COVID-19, either nationally or in some or all of the areas in which we and our customers conduct our respective businesses; conditions in the securities and real estate markets or the banking industry; changes in interest rates, which may affect our net income, prepayment penalty income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of our assets, including our investment securities; changes in real estate values, which could impact the quality of the assets securing the loans in our portfolio; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or securities portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in our customer base or in the financial or operating performances of our customers' businesses; changes in the demand for our deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services in the markets we serve; changes in deposit flows and wholesale borrowing facilities; changes in our credit ratings or in our ability to access the capital markets; changes in our estimates of future reserves based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; changes in our capital management policies, dividends, and share repurchases, among others; our ability to retain key members of management; our ability to successfully integrate companies or lines of business that we acquire; changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, those pertaining to banking, securities, taxation, rent regulation and housing, environmental protection, and insurance, and the ability to comply with such changes in a timely manner; changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors; our timely development of new lines of business and competitive products or services in a changing environment, and the acceptance of such products or services by our customers; operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; any interruption or breach of security, including cyber attacks, computer viruses and other technological risks, that may result in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan, or other systems; any interruption in customer service due to circumstances beyond our control; potential exposure to unknown or contingent liabilities of companies we have acquired or target for acquisition; the outcome of pending or threatened litigation, or of other matters before regulatory agencies, or of matters resulting from regulatory exams, whether currently existing or commencing in the future; environmental conditions that exist or may exist on properties owned by, leased by, or mortgaged to the Company; war or terrorist activities; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and geopolitical factors affecting our operations, pricing, and services.

For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to our Form 10-K dated December 31, 2020, on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the section entitled "Risk Factors, as well as other documents we file with the SEC.

In addition, it should be noted that we routinely evaluate opportunities to expand through mergers and acquisitions and frequently conduct due diligence activities in connection with such opportunities. As a result, merger and acquisition discussions and, in some cases, negotiations, may take place at any time, and acquisitions involving cash, debt, or equity securities may occur.

Furthermore, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond our control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.