Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFBK   US66611T1088

NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY)

(NFBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northfield Bancorp Staten Island NY : Janney Bank CEO Forum

02/01/2022 | 05:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Safe Harbor Provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This presentation, like many written and oral communications presented by Northfield Bancorp, Inc. and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions.

Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause actual conditions, events, or results to differ significantly from those described in our forward- looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions and trends including the effects of COVID-19, either nationally or in some or all of the areas in which we and our customers conduct our respective businesses; conditions in the securities and real estate markets or the banking industry; changes in interest rates, which may affect our net income, prepayment penalty income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of our assets, including our investment securities; changes in real estate values, which could impact the quality of the assets securing the loans in our portfolio; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or securities portfolios; changes in competitive pressures among financial institutions or from non-financial institutions; changes in our customer base or in the financial or operating performances of our customers' businesses; changes in the demand for our deposit, loan, and investment products and other financial services in the markets we serve; changes in deposit flows and wholesale borrowing facilities; changes in our credit ratings or in our ability to access the capital markets; changes in our estimates of future reserves based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; changes in our capital management policies, dividends, and share repurchases, among others; our ability to retain key members of management; our ability to successfully integrate companies or lines of business that we acquire; changes in legislation, regulation, policies, or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, including, but not limited to, those pertaining to banking, securities, taxation, rent regulation and housing, environmental protection, and insurance, and the ability to comply with such changes in a timely manner; changes in accounting principles, policies, practices, or guidelines; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors; our timely development of new lines of business and competitive products or services in a changing environment, and the acceptance of such products or services by our customers; operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; any interruption or breach of security, including cyber attacks, computer viruses and other technological risks, that may result in failures or disruptions in customer account management, general ledger, deposit, loan, or other systems; any interruption in customer service due to circumstances beyond our control; potential exposure to unknown or contingent liabilities of companies we have acquired or target for acquisition; the outcome of pending or threatened litigation, or of other matters before regulatory agencies, or of matters resulting from regulatory exams, whether currently existing or commencing in the future; environmental conditions that exist or may exist on properties owned by, leased by, or mortgaged to the Company; war or terrorist activities; and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and geopolitical factors affecting our operations, pricing, and services.

For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to our Form 10-K dated December 31, 2020, on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the section entitled "Risk Factors, as well as other documents we file with the SEC.

In addition, it should be noted that we routinely evaluate opportunities to expand through mergers and acquisitions and frequently conduct due diligence activities in connection with such opportunities. As a result, merger and acquisition discussions and, in some cases, negotiations, may take place at any time, and acquisitions involving cash, debt, or equity securities may occur.

Furthermore, the timing and occurrence or non-occurrence of events may be subject to circumstances beyond our control.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

2

Established

1887

NASDAQ Ticker

NFBK

Publicly Traded

14 years

Headquartered

Woodbridge, NJ

Total Branches: 38

22 (NY) | 16 (NJ)

Employees (FTE)(1)

385

Total Assets(1)

$5.4 billion

Total Loans(1)

$3.8 billion

Tangible Book Value per Share(1)

$14.18

Shares Outstanding(1)

49,266,733

Annual Dividend Yield(2)

3.28%

Market Capitalization(2)

$788.5 million

  1. As of December 31, 2021
  2. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, January 27, 2022

3

Market Demographics(1)

NFBK June 30, 2021 (2)

County

Number of

Total Deposits in

Total Market Share

Branches

Market ($000)

(%)

Kings, NY

8

464,023

0.62

Richmond, NY(3)

14

2,105,906

11.95

Hunterdon, NJ

3

187,097

2.96

Mercer, NJ

5

413,907

1.89

Middlesex, NJ

4

664,354

1.32

Union, NJ

4

351,638

1.09

Projected 2022 Market Data

County

Total Population

Total Households

Median HH

Income ($)

Kings, NY

2,650,753

988,944

74,952

Richmond, NY

499,124

176,477

97,503

Hunterdon, NJ

130,318

49,112

122,175

Mercer, NJ

383,960

139,740

86,549

Middlesex, NJ

860,791

295,408

102,237

Union, NJ

582,663

201,939

87,476

  1. Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence January 27, 2022
  2. Includes Victory State Bank Branch Locations
  3. Home Office, includes brokered deposit activity

4

History

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Northfield Bancorp Inc. published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY)
05:09pNORTHFIELD BANCORP STATEN ISLAND NY : Janney Bank CEO Forum
PU
11:12aNORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
01/31NORTHFIELD BANCORP STATEN ISLAND NY : INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2021 RESU..
PU
01/31NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
01/31Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend, Payable on February 23, 2022
CI
01/27Northfield Bancorp Q4 Profit, Revenue Rise
MT
01/27Tranche Update on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)'s Equity Buyback Plan an..
CI
01/26NORTHFIELD : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/26Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results
GL
01/26Northfield Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY)
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 156 M - -
Net income 2021 69,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,19%
Capitalization 776 M 776 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 378
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY)
Duration : Period :
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,76 $
Average target price 18,38 $
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven M. Klein Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer & COO
William R. Jacobs Vice President & Controller
John P. Connors Independent Director
Gil Chapman Independent Director
Annette Catino Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHFIELD BANCORP, INC. (STATEN ISLAND, NY)-2.48%776
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.45%160 225
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.18.10%80 529
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.45%64 821
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)7.73%55 411
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-3.56%52 553