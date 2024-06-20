Customers and community members are invited to Northfield Bank's Free Community Shred Day on Saturday, August 3, 2024

The event will take place from 9:00am - 12:00pm.

Help keep you and your family safe from the dangers of identity theft by bringing in your old documents such as old tax returns or any document with your social security number.

There is a 3 box/bag limit per person, and all documents will be shredded on site.

August 3, 2024 Shredding Locations

Avenel Branch

1410 St. Georges Ave.

Avenel, NJ

Pennington Branch

4 Route 31 South

Pennington, NJ