Northfield Bancorp Staten Island NY : Free Community Shred Day - August 3rd
June 20, 2024 at 11:37 am EDT
Share
Customers and community members are invited to Northfield Bank's Free Community Shred Day on Saturday, August 3, 2024
The event will take place from 9:00am - 12:00pm.
Help keep you and your family safe from the dangers of identity theft by bringing in your old documents such as old tax returns or any document with your social security number.
There is a 3 box/bag limit per person, and all documents will be shredded on site.
August 3, 2024 Shredding Locations
Avenel Branch
1410 St. Georges Ave.
Avenel, NJ
Pennington Branch
4 Route 31 South
Pennington, NJ
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Northfield Bancorp Inc. published this content on
20 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
20 June 2024 15:36:06 UTC.
Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Northfield Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank. The Bank conducts business from its operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, its home main office located at a branch in Staten Island, New York, and its 38 additional branch offices located in New York and New Jersey. The Bank's principal business consists of originating multifamily and commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. It offers a variety of deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statements, and money market savings accounts, transaction deposit accounts, which are Northfield Bankâs primary source of funds for its lending and investing activities. Its principal lending activity is the origination of multifamily real estate loans and other commercial real estate loans in New York, New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania.