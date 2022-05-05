Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Northfield Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFD.A   CA66611D1033

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION

(NFD.A)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/15 11:40:46 am EDT
37.30 CAD    0.00%
03:09pNorthfield Capital Corporation Acquires Securities of Nighthawk Gold Corp.
GL
05/02Northfield Capital Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
04/18NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION(TSXV : NFD.A) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northfield Capital Corporation Acquires Securities of Nighthawk Gold Corp.

05/05/2022 | 03:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (the “Acquirer”) announces that it has acquired ownership and control of 357,500 units of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (the “Company”) on May 3, 2022, in connection with the Company’s previously announced “bought deal” public offering of units, flow-through units and premium flow-through units. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. The warrants are exercisable into common shares at an exercise price of $1.05 per common share expiring on May 3, 2024. The common shares represent 0.29% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of such date immediately following such transaction.

Immediately before the transaction described above, the Acquirer held an aggregate of 14,495,142 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 16.73% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Upon completion of the transaction described above, the Acquirer owns and controls an aggregate of 14,852,642 common shares of the Company (the “Owned Shares”), representing approximately 12.10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of May 3, 2022 immediately following the transaction described above.

Immediately before the transaction described above, the Acquirer and its joint actor (Robert Cudney) held an aggregate of 14,727,123 common shares of the Company and convertible securities entitling the Acquirer and its joint actor to acquire an additional 688,750 common shares of the Company (the “Convertible Securities”). Of these totals, 14,495,142 common shares and 638,750 Convertible Securities were held by the Acquirer directly, and 231,981 common shares and 50,000 Convertible Securities were held by its joint actor, representing approximately 17% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (or approximately 17.65% assuming exercise of the Convertible Securities only). Upon completion of the transaction described above, the Acquirer, together with its joint actor, own and control an aggregate of 15,084,623 common shares of the Company and 867,500 Convertible Securities (of which 14,852,642 Owned Shares and 817,500 Convertible Securities are owned by the Acquirer directly and 231,981 common shares and 50,000 Convertible Securities are owned by its joint actor), representing approximately 12.28% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of May 3, 2022 immediately following the transaction described above (or approximately 12.90% assuming exercise of the Convertible Securities only).

The units were acquired in a “bought deal” offering transaction offered by way of a short form prospectus in the provinces of Canada, other than Quebec. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquirer and its Joint Actor are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquirer and its Joint Actor could increase or decrease their investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. The aggregate consideration payable for the units was $250,250, calculated as an aggregate of 357,500 units acquired at a purchase price of $0.70 per unit.

The head office of the Company is located at 141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5.

Additional Information

A copy of the early warning report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained by contacting:

Michael G. Leskovec, CPA CA
141 Adelaide Street West
Suite 301
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5

Tel: 647-794-4360


All news about NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION
03:09pNorthfield Capital Corporation Acquires Securities of Nighthawk Gold Corp.
GL
05/02Northfield Capital Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decembe..
CI
04/18NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION(TSXV : NFD.A) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
CI
03/31Northfield Capital Corporation Acquires Securities of Nighthawk Gold Corp.
AQ
2021Hemlo Explorers Inc. announced that it has received CAD 1.827143 million in funding fro..
CI
2021Northfield Capital Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine ..
CI
2021HEMLO EXPLORERS : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
2021Hemlo Explorers Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.2125 million in funding..
CI
2021Northfield Capital Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
CI
2021NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION (TSXV : NFD.A) announces an Equity Buyback for 111,415 shar..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 15,3 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
Net income 2020 -0,82 M -0,64 M -0,64 M
Net cash 2020 74,9 M 58,3 M 58,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -77,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 83,2 M 64,8 M 64,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -0,75x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northfield Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Douglas Cudney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael George Leskovec Chief Financial Officer
John D. McBride Independent Director
Thomas John Pladsen Independent Director
Morris J. Prychidny Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION0.00%65
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG-34.35%26 662
EQT AB (PUBL)-47.36%26 209
PETERSHILL PARTNERS PLC-10.20%3 564
BRIDGEPOINT GROUP PLC-41.50%2 968
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-2.27%2 621