    NFD.A   CA66611D1033

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION

(NFD.A)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  11:20 2022-03-15 am EDT
37.30 CAD   -.--%
Northfield Capital Welcomes Ernie Eves to the Board of Directors
GL
02:53pNorthfield Capital Welcomes Ernie Eves to the Board of Directors
AQ
05/30Northfield Capital Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Northfield Capital Welcomes Ernie Eves to the Board of Directors

07/15/2022
TORONTO, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (TSX-V:NFD-A) (the “Company” or “Northfield”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Ernie Eves has been elected to the Board of Directors today at the Company’s annual and special shareholder meeting. In addition, the incumbent directors were also all re-elected to the Board of Directors.

Ernie Eves, Q.C, LLD (Hon), is the former Premier of Ontario (2002-2003) and former Finance Minister (1995-2001). Since 2003, Mr. Eves has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Natel Strategies International Inc. and currently serves as an advisor, consultant or board member for several Canadian and international companies. As well, Mr. Eves serves as Chair of The Justin Eves Foundation and is a former member of the Board for Special Olympics Canada.

Robert Cudney, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to have Ernie join the Board of Directors. He brings a wealth of experience and contacts that will be invaluable as the Company moves forward.”

Investment in Hemlo Explorers

The Company would also like to make a clarification in respect of their May 3, 2022 press release. In connection with the private placements of the Company in Hemlo Explorers Inc. Northfield invested an aggregate amount of $3,541,534.28 in cash and acquired a total of 5,730,496 common shares and warrants exercisable into 1,873,581 common shares as opposed to the previously disclosed 404,628 warrants.

Northfield is an investment company with interests in the technology, manufacturing and resource industries.

For further information, please contact:

Michael G. Leskovec, Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (647) 794-4360

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials
Sales 2021 3,49 M - -
Net income 2021 -5,15 M - -
Net cash 2021 65,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 82,7 M 63,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 5,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,4%
