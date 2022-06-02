Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NCX   CA66644R1038

NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC.

(NCX)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/01 03:11:11 pm EDT
0.2650 CAD   -5.36%
08:22aNORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD : Announces non-brokered private placement
PU
06/01Northisle intersects 0.81% cu eq. over 63m and 0.67% cu eq. over 147m at hushamu, gold-rich zone at northwest expo extended
AQ
05/31Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. Announces Complete Assay Results from 2021 Drill Program
CI
Summary 
Summary

NorthIsle Copper and Gold : ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

06/02/2022 | 08:22am EDT
June 2, 2022

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol: NCX

NORTHISLE ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR

DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Vancouver, B.C. - Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to raise aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5,500,000 pursuant to a two-partnon-brokered private placement consisting of: (i) approximately $5,000,000 of flow-through Common Shares at a price of $0.40 per Common Share (the "Charity FT Offering") and (ii) approximately $500,000 of flow-through Common Shares at a price of $0.31 per Common Share (the "FT Offering" and together with the Charity FT Offering, the "Offering").

Michael Gentile has confirmed his intention to participate in the offering on a pro rata basis to maintain his current 9.9% partially diluted position in Northisle. In addition, certain insiders of the Company intend to participate in the Offering, with full particulars of such participation to be included in the news release announcing the closing of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the FT Offering and Charity FT Offering will be used to incur expenses ("qualifying expenses") that are eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" within the meaning of subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act and will also be eligible for the recently announced federal 30% Critical Metals Exploration Tax Credit, and British Columbia's 20% flow-through share tax credit.

The Offering is non-brokered; however, the Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Offering accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"). The Placement is subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX-V.

The Common Shares issued pursuant to this Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Northisle

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become a leading and sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry deposits in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a more than 34,000-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Northisle recently completed an updated preliminary economic assessment for the North Island Project and is now focused on advancement of the project through a prefeasibility study while continuing exploration within this highly prospective land package. For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca.

On behalf of Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

Nicholas Van Dyk, CFA

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (604) 638-2515

Email: info@northisle.ca

www.northisle.ca

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. | 15th Floor, 1040 West Georgia Street | Vancouver, BC | V6E 4H1

www.northisle.ca| info@northisle.ca

51243359.1

amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the ability to complete the Offering on the proposed terms or at all, anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering, the participation of certain insiders and others in the Offering, and receipt of regulatory approvals with respect to the Offering as well as any other future plans, objectives or expectations of Northisle. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, Northisle's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of management of Northisle as of the date of this news release, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Northisle does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. | 15th Floor, 1040 West Georgia Street | Vancouver, BC | V6E 4H1

www.northisle.ca| info@northisle.ca

Disclaimer

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 12:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,23 M -4,13 M -4,13 M
Net cash 2021 5,90 M 4,66 M 4,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48,1 M 38,0 M 38,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,27 CAD
Average target price 1,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 277%
Managers and Directors
Sam Lee President, CEO & Independent Director
Nicholas M. van Dyk Chief Financial Officer
Francis Dale Corman Non-Executive Chairman
Larry Yau Independent Director
Martino de Ciccio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC.-36.90%38
BHP GROUP LIMITED10.00%165 657
RIO TINTO PLC17.70%120 318
GLENCORE PLC39.67%85 297
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.65%58 373
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)57.71%40 617