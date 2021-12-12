NorthIsle Copper and Gold : ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

December 9, 2021

TSX Venture Exchange Symbol: NCX

NORTHISLE ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Vancouver, B.C. - Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX) ("Northisle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 were duly passed.

The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below:

RESOLUTION VOTES % FOR VOTES % WITHHELD / FOR WITHHELD / AGAINST AGAINST Number of Directors set at Five 66,818,443 99.02% 664,615 0.98% Elect as a Director: Sam Lee 66,705,117 98.85% 777,941 1.15% Dale Corman 66,780,387 98.96% 702,671 1.04% Larry Yau 66,601,242 98.69% 881,816 1.31% Martino De Ciccio 66,809,758 99.00% 673,300 1.00% Kevin O'Kane 66,608,567 98.70% 874,491 1.30% Appointment of Auditors 69,388,656 98.96% 730,807 1.04% Renewal of Stock Option Plan 66,671,612 98.80% 811,446 1.20% Adoption of Share Unit Plan* 43,005,045 97.19% 1,242,065 2.81% Adoption of Advance Notice Policy 66,464,725 98.49% 1,018,333 1.51%

Per TSX Venture Exchange policies, the adoption of the Company's share unit plan (the "Share Unit Plan") required disinterested shareholder approval. The votes of those shareholders defined as Eligible Directors and Eligible Employees in the Share Unit Plan have not been included in the totals for this matter. The full text of the

Share Unit Plan is appended to the Company's management information circular dated November 10, 2021 and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Dale Corman, Chairman of Northisle commented, "2021 has been a significant year of growth for Northisle, with a new team, accelerated exploration, and the advancement of the North Island Project. We are pleased to have the continued support of our shareholders and look forward to continued growth of the company in 2022."

About Northisle

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver based company whose mission is to become a leading and sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry deposits in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a 33,149-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Northisle recently completed an updated preliminary economic assessment for the North Island Project and is now focused on the advancement of the project through a pre-feasibility study.

For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca.

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. | 1200 - 1166 Alberni Street | Vancouver, BC | V6E 3Z3

www.northisle.ca| info@northisle.ca