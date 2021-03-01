Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc.    NCX   CA66644R1038

NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC.

(NCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSXV: NCX) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Sam Lee - President & CEO will be presenting on March 3rd at 2:00 PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc.
Nicholas Van Dyk
+1(778)655-9582
nicholas.vandyk@northisle.ca
https://northisle.ca


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC.
07:05aNorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Pr..
NE
02/18NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD  : Announces Upsize of Oversubscribed Private Placemen..
AQ
02/16NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD  : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
AQ
02/04Northisle Says Study Shows North Island Copper and Gold Project can Support a..
MT
02/04NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD  : Regains 100% Control of Pemberton Hills
AQ
02/04NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD  : Announces Positive PEA for the North Island Project..
PR
2020NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD BRIEF : Provides Corporate Update Including Appointmen..
MT
2020NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD  : Announces Results of Annual General Meeting and Cor..
AQ
2020NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD  : Provides Corporate Update Including Progress on Pre..
AQ
2020NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD  : Announces executive appointment
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2019 -0,30 M -0,24 M -0,24 M
Net cash 2019 0,38 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
P/E ratio 2019 -23,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 37,9 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 104x
EV / Sales 2019 162x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,7%
Chart NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC.
Duration : Period :
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sam Lee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Mark Douglas Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Francis Dale Corman Non-Executive Chairman
Larry Yau Independent Director
Martino de Ciccio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC.-7.14%30
BHP GROUP15.79%178 398
RIO TINTO PLC13.11%143 755
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC14.35%52 628
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.08%36 887
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED14.72%11 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ