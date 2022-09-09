Baltic Power signs deals to help build wind farm

GDANSK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Baltic Power, a joint venture
between Poland's PKN Orlen and Canada's Northland Power
, has signed a series of deals to help build a planned
wind farm in the Baltic Sea, PKN Orlen said on Friday.
PKN said the venture had signed up Germany's Steelwind
Nordenham to help with the foundations; Belgium's Smulders to
help with connecting the foundations to the turbine towers; and
Denmark's Van Oord to help transport and install components.
A consortium of Denmark's Bladt Industries and Norway's
Semco Maritime will also be responsible for the design,
production and installation of offshore power stations, it said,
without giving a value for any of the deals.
After the planned completion of construction in 2026, the
Baltic Power offshore wind farm is expected to be able to supply
more than 1.5 million households with clean energy.
Offshore wind is at the heart of energy group PKN's
transition to emissions neutrality, Chief Executive Daniel
Obajtek said in a statement.
"We want to use the experience gained in the organization of
the supply chain also in subsequent projects of this type," he
added, noting PKN is applying for eleven concessions for
offshore wind farms in Poland and wants to implement similar
projects in the Baltic States.
(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Mateusz Rabiega
Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)