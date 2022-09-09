Log in
    NPI   CA6665111002

NORTHLAND POWER INC.

(NPI)
  Report
09/09/2022
44.87 CAD   -0.13%
Baltic Power signs deals to help build wind farm

09/09/2022 | 05:32am EDT
GDANSK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Baltic Power, a joint venture between Poland's PKN Orlen and Canada's Northland Power , has signed a series of deals to help build a planned wind farm in the Baltic Sea, PKN Orlen said on Friday.

PKN said the venture had signed up Germany's Steelwind Nordenham to help with the foundations; Belgium's Smulders to help with connecting the foundations to the turbine towers; and Denmark's Van Oord to help transport and install components.

A consortium of Denmark's Bladt Industries and Norway's Semco Maritime will also be responsible for the design, production and installation of offshore power stations, it said, without giving a value for any of the deals.

After the planned completion of construction in 2026, the Baltic Power offshore wind farm is expected to be able to supply more than 1.5 million households with clean energy.

Offshore wind is at the heart of energy group PKN's transition to emissions neutrality, Chief Executive Daniel Obajtek said in a statement.

"We want to use the experience gained in the organization of the supply chain also in subsequent projects of this type," he added, noting PKN is applying for eleven concessions for offshore wind farms in Poland and wants to implement similar projects in the Baltic States. (Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Mateusz Rabiega Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NORTHLAND POWER INC. -0.13% 44.87 Delayed Quote.18.23%
POLSKI KONCERN NAFTOWY ORLEN SPÓ?KA AKCYJNA 3.21% 57.04 Delayed Quote.-25.45%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 410 M 1 837 M 1 837 M
Net income 2022 668 M 509 M 509 M
Net Debt 2022 5 818 M 4 436 M 4 436 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 2,68%
Capitalization 10 782 M 8 221 M 8 221 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,89x
EV / Sales 2023 6,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 91,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 44,87 CAD
Average target price 50,27 CAD
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Managers and Directors
Mike Crawley President & Chief Executive Officer
Pauline Alimchandani Chief Financial Officer
John Wycliffe Brace Chairman
Russell Goodman Lead Independent Director
Keith Halbert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHLAND POWER INC.18.23%8 221
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.14.98%24 110
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.16.24%19 818
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.-7.58%6 324
NEOEN7.34%4 373
ENCAVIS AG40.23%3 502