NORTHLAND POWER INC.

NORTHLAND POWER INC.

(NPI)
  Report
Canada's Northland Power buys Spanish wind farms and solar parks

04/14/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
MADRID, April 14 (Reuters) - Northland Power has made its first foray into Spain's fast-growing renewable energy generation market with a deal to buy a portfolio of wind farms and solar parks, the Canadian company said on Wednesday.

A wave of global targets to cut carbon emissions are stoking investor interest in renewable energy businesses, and Spain's sunny plains, windy hillsides and political enthusiasm for the sector have made it a focus for the market in Europe.

Northland Power said in a statement it will pay 345 million euros ($413.3 million) in cash for the assets, which are located across Spain, and take on 716 million euros in debt.

The seller is an investment fund set up by asset manager Plenium and Bankinter.

Santander advised Northland on the transaction, a spokesman for the bank said.

The solar and wind parks in question were built under a previous regulatory regime, which fixes the returns the owners receive for their output for an average of 13 years across the portfolio. ($1 = 0.8347 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 0.99% 2.9085 Delayed Quote.13.48%
BANKINTER, S.A. 0.45% 5.83 Delayed Quote.31.19%
NORTHLAND POWER INC. -1.30% 46.46 Delayed Quote.1.86%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 082 M 1 662 M 1 662 M
Net income 2021 353 M 281 M 281 M
Net Debt 2021 6 331 M 5 055 M 5 055 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,3x
Yield 2021 2,55%
Capitalization 9 530 M 7 604 M 7 609 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,62x
EV / Sales 2022 7,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart NORTHLAND POWER INC.
Duration : Period :
Northland Power Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHLAND POWER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 52,73 CAD
Last Close Price 47,07 CAD
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mike Crawley President & Chief Executive Officer
Pauline Alimchandani Chief Financial Officer
John Wycliffe Brace Chairman
Marie Bountrogianni Independent Director
Barry K. Gilmour Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHLAND POWER INC.1.86%7 598
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.8.35%73 060
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-16.27%21 877
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.38.34%17 056
NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP10.54%5 625
SCATEC ASA-22.38%4 952
