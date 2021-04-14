Canada's Northland Power buys Spanish wind farms and solar parks

MADRID, April 14 (Reuters) - Northland Power has
made its first foray into Spain's fast-growing renewable energy
generation market with a deal to buy a portfolio of wind farms
and solar parks, the Canadian company said on Wednesday.
A wave of global targets to cut carbon emissions are stoking
investor interest in renewable energy businesses, and Spain's
sunny plains, windy hillsides and political enthusiasm for the
sector have made it a focus for the market in Europe.
Northland Power said in a statement it will pay 345 million
euros ($413.3 million) in cash for the assets, which are located
across Spain, and take on 716 million euros in debt.
The seller is an investment fund set up by asset manager
Plenium and Bankinter.
Santander advised Northland on the transaction, a
spokesman for the bank said.
The solar and wind parks in question were built under a
previous regulatory regime, which fixes the returns the owners
receive for their output for an average of 13 years across the
portfolio. ($1 = 0.8347 euros)
