NORTHLAND POWER INC.

(NPI)
Northland Announces Its Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details

01/25/2021 | 05:48pm EST
TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland”) (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2020 fourth quarter financial results after market close on Monday, February 22, 2021. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference call details:

Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Phone Number: Toll free (North America):(833) 693-0550
 Toll free (International):(661) 407-1589

The call will also be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and may be accessed on northlandpower.com.

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland’s website at northlandpower.com on February 24, 2021.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, solar and efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2.7 GW (net 2.3 GW) of operating generating capacity and a significant inventory of early stage development opportunities encompassing nearly 4.0 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

For further information contact:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations, (647) 288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
