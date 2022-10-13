Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Northland Power Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPI   CA6665111002

NORTHLAND POWER INC.

(NPI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
38.14 CAD   +2.33%
05:52pNorthland Power Announces Its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details
GL
05:52pNorthland Power Announces Its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details
GL
10/07National Bank Expects Tailwinds for Renewable Power Infrastructure from Accelerating Growth, Recession Resistance
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northland Power Announces Its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details

10/13/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland”) (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, November 10, 2022, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI781c431021bd43b4884409b9b5d32f84

For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4o86pc5c

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland’s website at northlandpower.com on November 11, 2022.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0GW (net 2.6GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

For further information contact:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations, (647) 288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com


All news about NORTHLAND POWER INC.
05:52pNorthland Power Announces Its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Pro..
GL
05:52pNorthland Power Announces Its Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release Date and Pro..
GL
10/07National Bank Expects Tailwinds for Renewable Power Infrastructure from Accelerating Gr..
MT
09/28NORTHLAND POWER INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/26Vestas selected as preferred supplier for the 1.2 GW Baltic Power Offshore Wind Project..
AQ
09/21Northland Power Outperform Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial; Price Target K..
MT
09/09Baltic Power signs deals to help build wind farm
RE
09/07Northland Power Renews At-The-Market Equity Program to Further Support Funding of Ident..
GL
09/07Northland Power Renews At-The-Market Equity Program to Further Support Funding of Ident..
GL
09/06National Bank Notes Germany's Windfall Tax Could Impact Northland Power
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHLAND POWER INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 416 M 1 751 M 1 751 M
Net income 2022 668 M 484 M 484 M
Net Debt 2022 5 703 M 4 135 M 4 135 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 8 920 M 6 466 M 6 466 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,05x
EV / Sales 2023 5,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart NORTHLAND POWER INC.
Duration : Period :
Northland Power Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHLAND POWER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 37,27 CAD
Average target price 49,73 CAD
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Crawley President & Chief Executive Officer
Pauline Alimchandani Chief Financial Officer
John Wycliffe Brace Chairman
Russell Goodman Lead Independent Director
Keith Halbert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-1.79%6 467
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-11.92%17 976
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.8.35%17 814
NEOEN-13.65%3 424
FALCK RENEWABLES S.P.A.1.44%2 885
ENCAVIS AG14.65%2 787