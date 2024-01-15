Official NORTHLAND POWER INC. press release

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) today announced changes to its executive team with Pauline Alimchandani, Chief Financial Officer, departing the Company in February 2024 to pursue another opportunity.



"On behalf of Northland’s Board of Directors, we express our gratitude for Pauline's leadership and accomplishments through a pivotal period in the Company’s evolution,” said John Brace, Chairman of Northland’s Board of Directors. “We are confident that the team Pauline has built will see continued success and we wish Pauline the utmost success in her next role,” added Mike Crawley, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Alimchandani will work with Northland’s management team to ensure a smooth transition and will work closely with Adam Beaumont, VP Finance & Head of Capital Markets, who will oversee the Finance function until a new CFO is appointed. Mr. Beaumont has been with Northland for the past 13 years, most recently leading the Capital Markets team. Northland will begin a comprehensive search for a new CFO and will consider all qualified internal and external candidates.

“It’s been an honour to contribute to the success of Northland and I am grateful for the opportunity to have helped lead the organization through such tremendous growth,” said Ms. Alimchandani. “I wish the Company and our people the very best as they continue to deliver on Northland’s purpose to build a better world for generations to come.”

Northland also announced the following leadership changes, effective immediately:

David Povall, Executive Vice President of Offshore Wind, has departed the Company. With the successful execution of the Baltic Power and Hai Long construction projects being Northland’s top priority over the next two to three years, a successor with strong offshore project execution and operational experience has been selected and will be named in the quarter. In the meantime, Jennifer Snowball, Head of Offshore Wind Development will serve as interim head of the business unit.

Yonni Fushman, who joined Northland in January 2023 as Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President Sustainability, has been promoted to Chief Administrative and Legal Officer. In this role, Mr. Fushman will oversee several global enabling functions in addition to serving as Corporate Secretary. He will be responsible for continuously streamlining and improving Northland’s business processes as the Company positions itself to seize unprecedented renewable energy opportunities in the coming years.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in approximately 3.4 GW (net 2.9 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing approximately 15 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland’s common shares, and Series 1 and Series 2 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

Company Contact

Dario Neimarlija, Vice President

P: 647-288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

Media Contact

Victor Gravili, Head of Global Brand & Integrated Communications

P: 416-684-9588

communications@northlandpower.com