Northland Power : Bluestone Onshore Wind Project Installs First Wind Turbines

SANFORD, July 13, 2022 (Sanford, NY) - Today, Northland Power Inc. ("Northland" or the "Company") (TSX: NPI) will celebrate the installation of the first wind turbines at their Bluestone Wind Farm, a 112 megawatt (MW) onshore wind project located in the Towns of Windsor and Sanford, Broome County, New York.

The Bluestone Wind Farm will connect to the existing New York State Electric and Gas Corporation transmission lines, delivering enough renewable energy to the New York State grid to power more than 54,000 homes, and is part of Northland's U.S.-based renewables strategy that includes onshore wind and solar projects with the goal of building out a total portfolio of one gigawatt of expected capacity. Bluestone will be the company's first onshore wind project energized in the United States.

Executives from Northland joined representatives from New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), local contractors, partners and suppliers, landowners and town officials to commemorate this major construction milestone for the Bluestone Wind Farm.

Mike Crawley, President & CEO of Northland Power said, "Bluestone carries special significance for Northland, for the local communities of Windsor and Sanford, and for the state of New York," said. This will be our first renewable project in the U.S. and will directly help New York State accelerate their energy transition efforts to achieve its ambitious clean energy targets. Beyond that, Bluestone will contribute millions in revenue to the two towns over the project's lifetime, driving economic growth at the local level for the long-term. New York State and the U.S. as a whole are key markets of interest for us, and we look forward to continuing our relationships here as we push forward to de-carbonize electricity grids in select markets around the world."

Northland Power purchased the Bluestone Wind Farm in July 2020, promising active community involvement and the creation of good-quality jobs for local building trades, labour unions, suppliers, and other contractors. New York-based contractor The Wesson Group, as well as local contractors Wheeler Excavating and Vandermark Paving have contributed to Bluestone's creation of over 200 local jobs and have worked safely and responsibly in collaboration to advance project construction since February 2021.

Tim Delaney, President for The Wesson Group said, "Bluestone offers our team a unique opportunity to apply our years of experience and expertise in constructing renewable energy projects in New York State to a localized project. Our partnership with Northland has been a positive one, and we commend their ongoing commitment to local involvement, and to the health and safety of their partners on the ground."

Bluestone Wind was one of 26 large-scale renewable energy projects awarded a Tier 1 renewable energy certificate (REC) contract as part of the NYSERDA's 2017 renewable energy solicitation. Each REC equals the environmental attributes of one megawatt hour of electricity generated from a renewable source, such as wind energy.

NYSERDA President & CEO Doreen M. Harris said, "NYSERDA's reliable cadence of annual large-scale renewable energy procurements has resulted in the nation's largest public renewable energy pipeline and is attracting the investment needed to bring clean affordable energy into the homes of every New Yorker. Today, we're seeing first-hand the progress being made to move Bluestone Wind forward toward commercial operation and the good-paying jobs that have been created as a result of Northland's shared commitment to helping us achieve New York's renewable energy goals."

About Northland Power

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0 GW (net 2.6 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

About Bluestone Wind

Northland's Bluestone Wind Project is a utility-scale wind project fully permitted and in advanced-stage construction. It is 100% owned by Northland Power.

Located in the Town of Windsor and Sanford, Broome County, New York, the onshore wind farm represents 112 MW of operating capacity.

The expected commercial operation date of the project is late 2022.