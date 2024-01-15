Northland Power Inc. announced changes to its executive team with Pauline Alimchandani, Chief Financial Officer, departing the Company in February 2024 to pursue another opportunity. Ms. Alimchandani will work with Northland?s management team to ensure a smooth transition and will work closely with Adam Beaumont, VP Finance & Head of Capital Markets, who will oversee the Finance function until a new CFO is appointed. Mr. Beaumont has been with Northland for the past 13 years, most recently leading the Capital Markets team.

Northland will begin a comprehensive search for a new CFO and will consider all qualified internal and external candidates.