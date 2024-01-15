Northland Power Inc. announced the following leadership changes, effective immediately: David Povall, Executive Vice President of Offshore Wind, has departed the Company. With the successful execution of the Baltic Power and Hai Long construction projects being Northland?s top priority over the next two to three years, a successor with strong offshore project execution and operational experience has been selected and will be named in the quarter. In the meantime, Jennifer Snowball, Head of Offshore Wind Development will serve as interim head of the business unit; Yonni Fushman, who joined Northland in January 2023 as Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President Sustainability, has been promoted to Chief Administrative and Legal Officer.

In this role, Mr. Fushman will oversee several global enabling functions in addition to serving as Corporate Secretary. He will be responsible for continuously streamlining and improving Northland?s business processes as the Company positions itself to seize unprecedented renewable energy opportunities in the coming years.