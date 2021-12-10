Log in
37.37 CAD   -0.45%
Northland Power : Investor Presentation - Nov. 2021

12/10/2021 | 11:12am EST
Northland Power Investor Presentation

November 2021

1

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

This written and accompanying oral presentation contains certain forward-looking statements which are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans. Readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Northland's actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements, and accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur. Forward-looking statements are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could".

These statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding future adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, dividend payments and dividend payout ratios; the construction, completion, attainment of commercial operations, cost and output of development projects; litigation claims; plans for raising capital; and the future operations, business, financial condition, financial results, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of Northland and its subsidiaries. These statements are based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in developing the forward-looking statements, including the design specifications of development projects, the provisions of contracts to which Northland or a subsidiary is a party, management's current plans and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements and information, within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations, concerning the business and operations of Northland Power Inc. Forward-looking statements may include estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include statements regarding the quality of Northland's assets and the resiliency of the cash flow they will generate, Northland's anticipated financial performance and payout ratio, future commissioning of assets and expected returns from such assets, technology diversification, acquisition opportunities, expected completion of acquisitions, contract, contract counterparties, operating performance, variability of renewable resources and climate change, offshore wind concentration risk, market power prices, fuel supply, transportation and price, operations and maintenance, permitting, construction, development prospects and advanced stage development, financing and refinancing opportunities, certain information regarding the company's expected cash flow profile and liquidity, , liquidity, credit rating, currency fluctuations, variability of cash flows and potential impact on dividends, taxes, natural events, environmental, health and safety, government regulations and policy, international activities, relationship with stakeholders, reliance on information technology, reliance on third parties, labour relations, insurance, co- ownership, bribery and corruption, legal contingencies, future energy prices and demand for electricity, economic recovery, project development and capital expenditure costs, energy policies, economic growth, growth potential of the renewable asset class, the future growth prospects and distribution profile of Northland Power and its access to capital and the other factors described in Northland's 2020 Annual Report and 2020 Annual Information Form, which are both filed electronically at www.sedar.com and Northland's website www.northlandpower.com.

All figures are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Unless otherwise indicated, the statistical and financial data in this presentation is presented as of September 30, 2021.

Northland Overview

Resilient Operations and a Global Platform

  • Northland Power is a leading global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition
  • Over 30 years of success developing, constructing and operating power projects across a range of technologies
  • Well-diversifiedportfolio of high-quality power infrastructure assets: over 3 GW of operating capacity
  • Approximately 95% of revenues under long-term contracts with highly creditworthy government counterparties
  • Significant development opportunities across multiple markets and technologies: 4-5 GW of identified development projects
  • Significant depth of management experience across a number of disciplines including renewables, project finance, construction and development, Human resources, and risk management
  • Strong environmental and health & safety record

3

Evolution of Northland

Offshore Wind has Accelerated Our Growth

Net Capacity (MW)

Adjusted EBITDA ($Mln)

Free Cash Flow/Share

2,266 MW

2,029 MW

1,345 MW

10% CAGR

2014

2017

2020

0%

Offshore Wind

40%

Contribution

4

$765

$1,170

$363

21% CAGR

2014

2017

2020

0%

Offshore Wind

60%

Contribution

$1.46

$1.73

$1.12

9% CAGR

2014

2017

2020

0%

Offshore Wind

50%

Contribution

Shareholder Returns

Track Record of Strong Returns to Shareholders

Annual Dividends (Distributions) per share

$1.20

$0.89

1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 YTD 2021

Total Shareholder Returns

Peer Group

S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index

Northland Power

18%

15%

5-Year TSR

10-Year TSR

  1. Canadian IPP Peer Group includes Algonquin Power, Boralex, Brookfield Renewable, Capital Power, Innergex, and TransAlta.
  2. As at November 16, 2021.

5

Disclaimer

Northland Power Inc. published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 16:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
