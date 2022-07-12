Northland Power : Opens New Office in Taiwan

Taiwan, July 12th, 2022- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland" or the "Company") (TSX: NPI) today announced the grand opening of its new office in Taipei, a symbolic move that reinforces the company's commitment to Taiwan's offshore wind and clean energy market.

The new office opening event was hosted by Mike Crawley, President and CEO at Northland, and attended by other executives including David Povall, Executive Vice President of Development, and Felipe Montero, Head of Northland Power Taiwan. In addition, Jordan Reeves, the Executive Director, as well as Ed Jaeger, and Vanessa Chen from the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei also presented at the opening celebration, indicating the close business partnership between Taiwan and Canada.

Northland entered the Taiwan market with the development of the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project in 2016.Since then, the company has built a diverse international team of more than 120 employees and industry experts from 28 countries. The team is dedicated to unlocking the potential of the Taiwan market, bringing extensive global experience in project development and advanced wind technologies to Taiwan. As early movers in the market, Northland is acting as industry catalysts to accelerate Taiwan's energy transformation toward a sustainable future by cultivating renewable energy talents locally.

"Taiwan has always been one of our key markets in the Asia-Pacific region. This is largely due to the island presenting an excellent geographical advantage for developing offshore wind farms, and the government's strong commitment to energy transformation including promoting renewable energy policies in recent years," said David Povall, Executive Vice President, Development at Northland Power. "This commitment has fueled the rapid emergence of this industry, which strengthens our determination to anchor in Taiwan. As our NorthWind Offshore Wind Project just recently passed the EIA review, we are confident that this will also bring a positive impact to the Taiwan market. "

"The opening of our new office is an exciting milestone for Northland and represents our long-term commitment to growing our roots in the region. The new office is designed with green building material, featuring an open-space work area and height-adjustable desks that provide our local team a more spacious, collaborative, and comfortable working environment to focus on delivering quality and reliable services to our clients and business partners," added Felipe Montero, Head of Northland Power Taiwan.

Northland Power is a Canadian-owned global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and m454anages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0 GW (net 2.6 GW) of operating generating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

