Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Northland Power Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NPI   CA6665111002

NORTHLAND POWER INC.

(NPI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:14 2022-07-12 am EDT
39.46 CAD   +0.48%
10:05aNORTHLAND POWER : Opens New Office in Taiwan
PU
09:49aNorthland Power Buy Rating Reiterated at TPH as It Reaches a Power Purchase Agreement for Hai Long
MT
07/11Northland Power Reports Corporate Power Purchase Agreement for Hai Long 2B, 3 Offshore Wind Project; National Bank of Canada Reviews Development
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northland Power : Opens New Office in Taiwan

07/12/2022 | 10:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Taiwan, July 12th, 2022- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland" or the "Company") (TSX: NPI) today announced the grand opening of its new office in Taipei, a symbolic move that reinforces the company's commitment to Taiwan's offshore wind and clean energy market.

The new office opening event was hosted by Mike Crawley, President and CEO at Northland, and attended by other executives including David Povall, Executive Vice President of Development, and Felipe Montero, Head of Northland Power Taiwan. In addition, Jordan Reeves, the Executive Director, as well as Ed Jaeger, and Vanessa Chen from the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei also presented at the opening celebration, indicating the close business partnership between Taiwan and Canada.

Northland entered the Taiwan market with the development of the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project in 2016.Since then, the company has built a diverse international team of more than 120 employees and industry experts from 28 countries. The team is dedicated to unlocking the potential of the Taiwan market, bringing extensive global experience in project development and advanced wind technologies to Taiwan. As early movers in the market, Northland is acting as industry catalysts to accelerate Taiwan's energy transformation toward a sustainable future by cultivating renewable energy talents locally.

"Taiwan has always been one of our key markets in the Asia-Pacific region. This is largely due to the island presenting an excellent geographical advantage for developing offshore wind farms, and the government's strong commitment to energy transformation including promoting renewable energy policies in recent years," said David Povall, Executive Vice President, Development at Northland Power. "This commitment has fueled the rapid emergence of this industry, which strengthens our determination to anchor in Taiwan. As our NorthWind Offshore Wind Project just recently passed the EIA review, we are confident that this will also bring a positive impact to the Taiwan market. "

"The opening of our new office is an exciting milestone for Northland and represents our long-term commitment to growing our roots in the region. The new office is designed with green building material, featuring an open-space work area and height-adjustable desks that provide our local team a more spacious, collaborative, and comfortable working environment to focus on delivering quality and reliable services to our clients and business partners," added Felipe Montero, Head of Northland Power Taiwan.

About Northland

Northland Power is a Canadian-owned global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and m454anages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0 GW (net 2.6 GW) of operating generating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

Media Contact

Edelman Taiwan

Andrea Yu

0936-872-802

Andrea.Yu@edelman.com

Edelman Taiwan

Michael Hsu

0912-348-732

Michael.Hsu@edelman.com

Northland Power

Kaya Albrecht

0965-258-162

kaya.albrecht@northlandpower.com

Disclaimer

Northland Power Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 14:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHLAND POWER INC.
10:05aNORTHLAND POWER : Opens New Office in Taiwan
PU
09:49aNorthland Power Buy Rating Reiterated at TPH as It Reaches a Power Purchase Agreement f..
MT
07/11Northland Power Reports Corporate Power Purchase Agreement for Hai Long 2B, 3 Offshore ..
MT
07/11Northland Power Reports Corporate Power Purchase Agreement for Hai Long 2B, 3 Offshore ..
MT
07/11NORTHLAND POWER BRIEF : Details Signing of Corporate Power Purchase Agreement for Hai Long..
MT
07/11Northland Power Announces Signing of Corporate Power Purchase Agreement for Hai Long 2B..
GL
07/11Northland Power Announces Signing of Corporate Power Purchase Agreement for Hai Long 2B..
GL
07/11Northland Power Inc. Announces Signing of Corporate Power Purchase Agreement for Hai Lo..
CI
06/29NORTHLAND POWER INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/16NORTHLAND POWER : Investor Presentation - June 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHLAND POWER INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 153 M 1 659 M 1 659 M
Net income 2022 397 M 306 M 306 M
Net Debt 2022 6 500 M 5 007 M 5 007 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 9 136 M 7 038 M 7 038 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,26x
EV / Sales 2023 7,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 150
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart NORTHLAND POWER INC.
Duration : Period :
Northland Power Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHLAND POWER INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 39,27 CAD
Average target price 45,59 CAD
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mike Crawley President & Chief Executive Officer
Pauline Alimchandani Chief Financial Officer
John Wycliffe Brace Chairman
Russell Goodman Lead Independent Director
Keith Halbert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHLAND POWER INC.3.48%7 038
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.13.01%23 970
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.11.23%19 637
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%19 550
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.6.09%7 517
NEOEN8.44%4 458