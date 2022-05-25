Log in
Northland Power Reports On The 2022 Annual Meeting
GL
05/17Northland Power Announces Amendment to Its Diversity Policy to Further Enhance Its Diversity Targets
GL
05/12Northland Power Maintains Buy Rating at TPH Following Q1 Results
MT
Northland Power Reports On The 2022 Annual Meeting

05/25/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
TORONTO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) today announced the results of the election of Directors at its Annual Meeting (“the Meeting”) held on May 25, 2022, in a virtual-only meeting format.

The total number of voting shares represented by shareholders present electronically and by proxy at the Meeting was 153,441,644, representing 66.34% of Northland’s outstanding voting shares.

The nine nominees proposed by Management for election as Directors, including the new Director, Eckhardt Ruemmler, were elected. Information on each of the Director Nominees is contained in Northland’s Management Information Circular dated April 13, 2022, which is available on the company’s website at northlandpower.com

The votes received were as follows:

NomineeVotes ForPercentWithheld
Percent
John W. Brace148,846,82797.26%4,196,465 2.74%
Linda L. Bertoldi152,866,13299.88%177,160 0.12%
Lisa Colnett151,580,32099.04%1,462,972 0.96%
Kevin Glass152,465,67799.62%577,615 0.38%
Russell Goodman147,673,73196.49%5,369,561 3.51%
Keith Halbert152,479,11599.63%564,177 0.37%
Helen Mallovy Hicks151,163,33598.77%1,879,957 1.23%
Ian Pearce137,570,47289.89%15,472,820 10.11%
Eckhardt Ruemmler152,876,40999.89%166,883 0.11%

The Board of Directors accordingly fixed the number of Directors to be elected at nine and the election proceeded on that basis.

The Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the independent auditors of Northland, and setting of their remuneration, until the next annual meeting was approved.   Votes received were as follows:

Votes ForPercentWithheldPercent
132,180,08386.14%21,261,56113.86%

Northland’s approach to executive compensation was accepted. Votes received were as follows:

Votes ForPercentAgainstPercent
147,615,40496.45%5,427,8883.55%

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0 GW (net 2.6 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations
647-288-1019
investorrelations@northlandpower.com
northlandpower.com


