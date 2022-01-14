Log in
    NPI   CA6665111002

NORTHLAND POWER INC.

(NPI)
Northland Power : to Host Virtual Investor Day 2022

01/14/2022 | 03:22pm EST
Northland Power to Host Virtual Investor Day
Toronto, Jan. 14, 2022 - Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) announces that it will host its 2022 virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, starting at 10:00 AM ET. Members of Northland's executive leadership team will provide updates on the company's achievements, long-term strategy and growth outlook as well as updates on Northland's corporate and financial targets for 2022.

The presentation will be broadcast live via webcast, with video and will be accessible by web browser. The presentation will be available on Northland's website following the event.

Webcast attendees can pre-register to receive the web access information. Attendees may also register on the day of the event.

Event details:
2022 Investor Day - Northland Power Inc
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Start: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (Toronto / New York)

Please pre-register for the event by visiting Northland's website or registering at the source.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER
Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, solar and efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2.7 GW (net 2.3 GW) of operating generating capacity and a significant inventory of early stage development opportunities encompassing nearly 4.0 GW of potential capacity.
Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

For further information, please contact:
Mr. Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations
647-288-1019
investorrelations@northlandpower.com

Disclaimer

Northland Power Inc. published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 20:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
