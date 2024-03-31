GST No" ; O3A.AACN7683F4ZF

+91 87 25 001 001 +9'l 84 37 088 888

CIN No. i L65921P81994PICO15365

NFCSL/SE/2023-24 /Q27

Dated: 37.Q3.2024

The Manager, Listing Departmenl Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeej eebhoy Towers, 205[A), znd Floor, Dalal Street, Piramal Agastaya Corporate Park, Mumbai- 400 001 Kamani Junction, LBS Road, Kurla (West), Scrip Coder 539110 Mumbai - 400 070 Symbol: NFCSI Listing Department BSE Limited,

The Manager,

SUB: - INITIMATION FOR CLOSURE OF TRADING WNDOW.

Dear Sir,

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI fProhibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, read with Company's code of conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading, we hereby inform that Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company for all the designated persons and their immediate relatives shall remain closed from 01.04.2024 till the end of 48 hours after the declaration of Audited financial results for the quarter and year ending on3L.03.2024

The date of board meeting to approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ending on 3 1.03.2024 will be informed later.

This is for information and record please.

