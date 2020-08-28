Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Northrim BanCorp, Inc.    NRIM

NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC.

(NRIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.35 per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 09:01am EDT

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIM) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share.  The dividend will be payable on September 18, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2020.

“We believe providing a consistent quarterly cash dividend is an excellent means of providing value to our shareholders, especially during these uncertain times,” said Joe Schierhorn, President and CEO.  At the stock price of $26.01 per share at the close of the market on August 27, 2020, the current dividend equates to a yield of 5.38% on an annualized basis.

On July 27, 2020, Northrim reported earnings of $9.9 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.03 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020, and $4.26 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, in the second quarter a year ago.  Increased production in the Home Mortgage Lending segment, as well as significant participation in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program in the Community Banking segment, contributed to increased profitability.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 16 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, Sitka and Soldotna, and a loan production office in Kodiak, serving 90% of Alaska’s population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

www.northrim.com

-0-

Contact:   Joe Schierhorn, President, CEO, and COO
(907) 261-3308
Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer
(907) 261-3539
   

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC.
09:01aNorthrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.35 per Share
GL
08/04NORTHRIM BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
07/27NORTHRIM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27NORTHRIM BANCORP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/27Northrim BanCorp Reports Earnings of $9.9 Million, or $1.52 Per Diluted Share..
GL
06/10NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/01NORTHRIM BANCORP INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
05/29Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.34 per Share
GL
05/05NORTHRIM BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
04/28NORTHRIM BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Stat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 25,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,65x
Yield 2020 16,6%
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 431
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 29,00 $
Last Close Price 26,01 $
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph M. Schierhorn Chairman, President, CEO & COO
Jed W. Ballard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Benjamin Craig Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Anthony Drabek Independent Director
John C. Swalling Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC.-33.86%166
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.57%159 777
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-23.40%55 578
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.27%55 340
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.83%46 582
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-16.33%44 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group