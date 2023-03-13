Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Northrim BanCorp, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRIM   US6667621097

NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC.

(NRIM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-13 pm EDT
46.34 USD   -5.37%
04:42pNorthrim Bancorp : Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2022
PU
03/08NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/07NORTHRIM BANCORP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Northrim BanCorp : Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2022

03/13/2023 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

Fourth Quarter 2022

Nasdaq: NRIM

1

Northrim Overview

$2.7 billion community bank founded in 1990 to provide financial services to Alaskan residents and businesses

  • Superior customer first service
  • Strong balance sheet
  • Solid net interest margin; pricing reflects quality service
  • Focus on asset quality
  • Diversified revenue sources
  • Leadership to build Alaska's economy

Nome

Legend

Scale:100mi

Branches: 18

LPO: 1

Fairbanks

Soldotna

Juneau

Kodiak

Sitka

Anchorage HQ &

9 Branches

Ketchikan

1990

1999

2000

2007

2008

2014

2020

2021

2022

Founded

Acquired Bank of

Wells Fargo acquisition

Acquired Alaska

Assets exceed

Acquired Alaska

Assets exceed

Originated $613 PPP

Opened temp. branch in

America Branches

of National Bank

First Bank & Trust

$1 Billion

Pacific Bankshares

$2 Billion

loans to 2,300

Nome, permanent

of Alaska

new clients

branch expected in

2023

2

4th Quarter 2022 | Financial Highlights

Earnings & Profitability

Q4-22

Q3-22

Q4-21

Earnings per Share

$1.48

$1.76

$1.31

Net Income

$8.60

$10.13

$8.11

Net Interest Margin

4.31%

4.22%

3.52%

ROAA

1.26%

1.52%

1.23%

ROAE

15.71%

18.18%

13.14%

Dividends per Share

$0.50

$0.50

$0.38

Balance Sheet & Capital

Total Loans

$1,502

$1,407

$1,414

Core Loans (Total Loans excluding PPP)

$1,495

$1,396

$1,296

Total Deposits

$2,387

$2,439

$2,422

Total Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets

13.64%

13.75%

14.79%

Shareholders' equity / Total assets

8.18%

7.75%

8.73%

TCE

7.62%

7.21%

8.19%

Tangible Book Value per Share

$35.55

$34.27

$36.88

Asset Quality

NPAs / Total Assets, net govt guarantees

0.24%

0.40%

0.55%

Total Loan ACL/Portfolio Loans

0.92%

0.85%

0.83%

Net Income

$8.60

ROAA 1.26%

Core Loan

Growth

15.4% YoY

Portfolio Loan

Yield

5.98%

EPS

$1.48

ROAE

15.71%

NIM

4.31%

Cost of IB

Deposits

0.56%

Dollars in millions, except per share amounts

3

Investment Opportunity

Unique Banking Environment Provides Opportunities to Gain Market Share

  • Northrim deposit market share has increased by 36% since 2017
  • "Land and Expand" strategy leveraging state-leading success in PPP program to add customers

Alaska Banking Environment Drives Higher Yields on Loans and Lower Deposit Costs

  • Northrim loan yields averaged 5.61% over last 10 years vs 4.93% in the U.S.
  • Northrim interest-bearing deposits costs averaged 30 bps over last 10 years vs 57 bps in the U.S.
  • Increasingly diverse economy

Experienced Management Team Delivering Asset and Profitability Growth

  • Branch expansion strategy benefiting from competitor pull back
  • Adding additional team members has enhanced loan and deposit originations
  • Credit culture has positioned bank for potential economic downturn

Asset Sensitivity Expected to Drive Increasing Profitability

  • 72% of loans are variable
  • 18% of earning assets reprice immediately when prime or other rate indices change
  • 34% of deposits are non-interest bearing

Capital Management

  • Repurchased ~20% of outstanding shares in last 4 years
  • Increased dividend by 50% in last 4 years, currently at $0.60 / share / quarter

4

Steady Loan Growth Supported by Increasing Market Share

"Land and Expand" strategy building on success of PPP efforts

$1,500

$1,250

$1,000

$750

$500

$250

$0

Portfolio Loans Outstanding ($1.50 billion)

$118

$305

$0

$0$0

5.47%

5.74%

5.96%

5.08%

5.18%

5.71%

$955

$984

$1,043

$1,139

$1,296

$1,495

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Core loans outstanding

PPP loans outstanding

Yield %

5%

8%

41%

Loan

Composition

(12/31/2022)

29%

0.5%

17%

Commercial

SBA PPP

CRE owner occupied

CRE nonowner occupied

Construction

Consumer

YTD Portfolio Loan Yield:

5.71%

5

Disclaimer

Northrim BanCorp Inc. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 20:41:32 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC.
04:42pNorthrim Bancorp : Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2022
PU
03/08NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/07NORTHRIM BANCORP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
02/24Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.60 per Share
AQ
02/24Northrim Bancorp, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on March 17, 2..
CI
02/01Northrim Bancorp : Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2022
PU
01/30Northrim Bancorp Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and..
AQ
01/30Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Appoints Marilyn F. Romano to its Board of Directors
AQ
01/30Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Appoints Marilyn F. Romano to Board of Directors
CI
01/27Northrim Bancorp Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 35,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,86x
Yield 2023 4,19%
Capitalization 279 M 279 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 469
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 48,97 $
Average target price 62,00 $
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph M. Schierhorn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jed W. Ballard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Benjamin D. Craig Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Amber Zins Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Anthony Drabek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHRIM BANCORP, INC.-10.26%279
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.36%148 266
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.17%67 431
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.63%49 813
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.80%47 365
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-8.50%41 787