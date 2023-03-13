Northrim BanCorp : Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2022
Fourth Quarter 2022
Nasdaq: NRIM
$2.7 billion community bank founded in 1990 to provide financial services to Alaskan residents and businesses
Superior customer first service
Strong balance sheet
Solid net interest margin; pricing reflects quality service
Focus on asset quality
Diversified revenue sources
Leadership to build Alaska's economy
Nome
Legend
Scale:100mi
Branches: 18
LPO: 1
Fairbanks
Soldotna
Juneau
Kodiak
Sitka
Anchorage HQ &
9 Branches
Ketchikan
1990
1999
2000
2007
2008
2014
2020
2021
2022
Founded
Acquired Bank of
Wells Fargo acquisition
Acquired Alaska
Assets exceed
Acquired Alaska
Assets exceed
Originated $613 PPP
Opened temp. branch in
America Branches
of National Bank
First Bank & Trust
$1 Billion
Pacific Bankshares
$2 Billion
loans to 2,300
Nome, permanent
of Alaska
new clients
branch expected in
2023
2
4th Quarter 2022 | Financial Highlights
Earnings & Profitability
Q4-22
Q3-22
Q4-21
Earnings per Share
$1.48
$1.76
$1.31
Net Income
$8.60
$10.13
$8.11
Net Interest Margin
4.31%
4.22%
3.52%
ROAA
1.26%
1.52%
1.23%
ROAE
15.71%
18.18%
13.14%
Dividends per Share
$0.50
$0.50
$0.38
Balance Sheet & Capital
Total Loans
$1,502
$1,407
$1,414
Core Loans (Total Loans excluding PPP)
$1,495
$1,396
$1,296
Total Deposits
$2,387
$2,439
$2,422
Total Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets
13.64%
13.75%
14.79%
Shareholders' equity / Total assets
8.18%
7.75%
8.73%
TCE
7.62%
7.21%
8.19%
Tangible Book Value per Share
$35.55
$34.27
$36.88
Asset Quality
NPAs / Total Assets, net govt guarantees
0.24%
0.40%
0.55%
Total Loan ACL/Portfolio Loans
0.92%
0.85%
0.83%
Net Income
$8.60
ROAA 1.26%
Core Loan
Growth
15.4% YoY
Portfolio Loan
Yield
5.98%
EPS
$1.48
ROAE
15.71%
NIM
4.31%
Cost of IB
Deposits
0.56%
Dollars in millions, except per share amounts
3
Investment Opportunity
Unique Banking Environment Provides Opportunities to Gain Market Share
Northrim deposit market share has increased by 36% since 2017
"Land and Expand" strategy leveraging state-leading success in PPP program to add customers
Alaska Banking Environment Drives Higher Yields on Loans and Lower Deposit Costs
Northrim loan yields averaged 5.61% over last 10 years vs 4.93% in the U.S.
Northrim interest-bearing deposits costs averaged 30 bps over last 10 years vs 57 bps in the U.S.
Increasingly diverse economy
Experienced Management Team Delivering Asset and Profitability Growth
Branch expansion strategy benefiting from competitor pull back
Adding additional team members has enhanced loan and deposit originations
Credit culture has positioned bank for potential economic downturn
Asset Sensitivity Expected to Drive Increasing Profitability
72% of loans are variable
18% of earning assets reprice immediately when prime or other rate indices change
34% of deposits are non-interest bearing
Capital Management
Repurchased ~20% of outstanding shares in last 4 years
Increased dividend by 50% in last 4 years, currently at $0.60 / share / quarter
4
Steady Loan Growth Supported by Increasing Market Share
"Land and Expand" strategy building on success of PPP efforts
$1,500
$1,250
$1,000
$750
$500
$250
$0
Portfolio Loans Outstanding ($1.50 billion)
$118
$305
$0
$0
$0
5.47%
5.74%
5.96%
5.08%
5.18%
5.71%
$955
$984
$1,043
$1,139
$1,296
$1,495
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Core loans outstanding
PPP loans outstanding
Yield %
5%
8%
41%
Loan
Composition
(12/31/2022)
29%
0.5%
17%
Commercial
SBA PPP
CRE owner occupied
CRE nonowner occupied
Construction
Consumer
YTD Portfolio Loan Yield:
5.71%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.