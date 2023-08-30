Investor Presentation
Second Quarter 2023
Nasdaq: NRIM
Northrim Overview
$2.6 billion community bank founded in 1990 to provide financial services to Alaskan residents and businesses
- Superior customer first service
- Strong balance sheet
- Solid net interest margin; pricing reflects quality service
- Focus on asset quality
- Diversified revenue sources
- Leadership to build Alaska's economy
2nd Quarter 2023 | Financial Highlights
Earnings & Profitability
Q2-23
Q1-23
Q2-22
Earnings per Share
$0.98
$0.84
$0.83
Net Income
$5.58
$4.83
$4.80
Net Interest Margin
4.14%
4.22%
3.67%
ROAA
0.85%
0.76%
0.74%
ROAE
9.85%
8.73%
8.58%
Dividends per Share
$0.60
$0.60
$0.41
Balance Sheet & Capital
Total Loans
$1,659
$1,535
$1,406
Core Loans (Total Loans excluding PPP)
$1,656
$1,531
$1,374
Total Deposits
$2,302
$2,296
$2,335
Total Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets
13.02%
13.60%
13.45%
Shareholders' equity / Total assets
8.39%
8.70%
8.24%
TCE
7.83%
8.13%
7.68%
Tangible Book Value per Share
$36.60
$36.74
$35.08
Asset Quality
NPAs / Total Assets, net govt guarantees
0.21%
0.25%
0.45%
Total Loan ACL/Portfolio Loans
0.94%
0.92%
0.82%
Net Income
$5.577 million
ROAA 0.85%
Core Loan
Growth
20.5% YoY
Portfolio Loan
Yield
6.48%
EPS
$0.98
ROAE 9.85%
NIM
4.14%
Cost of IB
Deposits
1.56%
Dollars in millions, except per share amounts
Investment Opportunity
Unique Banking Environment Provides Opportunities to Gain Market Share
- Northrim deposit market share has increased by 36% since 2018
- "Land and Expand" strategy leveraging state-leading success in PPP program to add customers
Alaska Banking Environment Drives Higher Yields on Loans and Lower Deposit Costs
- Northrim loan yields averaged 5.61% over last 10 years vs 4.93% in the U.S.
- Northrim interest-bearing deposits costs averaged 30 bps over last 10 years vs 57 bps in the U.S.
- Increasingly diverse economy
Experienced Management Team Delivering Asset and Profitability Growth
- Branch expansion strategy benefiting from competitor pull back
- Adding additional team members has enhanced loan and deposit originations
- Credit culture has positioned bank for potential economic downturn
Asset Sensitivity Expected to Drive Increasing Profitability
- 31% of loans mature or reprice in the next three months, 13% of loans mature or reprice in three to twelve months, and 17% of loans mature or reprice in one to two years
- 15% of earning assets reprice immediately when prime or other rate indices change
- 31% of deposits are non-interest bearing
Capital Management
- Repurchased ~20% of outstanding shares in last 4 years
- Increased dividend by 100% in last 4 years, currently at $0.60 / share / quarter
Steady Loan Growth Supported by Increasing Market Share
"Land and Expand" strategy building on success of PPP efforts
$1,500
$1,250
$1,000
Portfolio Loans Outstanding ($1.66 billion)
$1,656
$1,495
$118
$1,296
$305
$0 $1,139
$0
$0$1,043
10%
7%
40%
Loan
$750
$955
$984
6.39%
5.96%
Composition
(6/30/2023)
27%
$500
5.74%
5.71%
$250
$0
5.47%
5.08%
5.18%
0.2%
16%
Commercial
SBA PPP
CRE owner occupied
CRE nonowner occupied
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
6/30/23
Core loans outstanding
PPP loans outstanding
Yield %
Construction
Consumer
YTD Portfolio Loan Yield:
6.39%
