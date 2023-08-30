Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of personal banking services through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Northrim Bank. It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment's principal business focuses on the offering of loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in its primary market areas. The Home Mortgage lending segment's principal business focuses on the origination and sale of mortgage loans for one- to four-family residential properties. Its loan products include short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans. Its deposit services include business and personal noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers mobile Web and text banking, and personal finance.

Sector Banks