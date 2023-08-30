Investor Presentation

Northrim Overview

$2.6 billion community bank founded in 1990 to provide financial services to Alaskan residents and businesses

  • Superior customer first service
  • Strong balance sheet
  • Solid net interest margin; pricing reflects quality service
  • Focus on asset quality
  • Diversified revenue sources
  • Leadership to build Alaska's economy

2nd Quarter 2023 | Financial Highlights

Earnings & Profitability

Q2-23

Q1-23

Q2-22

Earnings per Share

$0.98

$0.84

$0.83

Net Income

$5.58

$4.83

$4.80

Net Interest Margin

4.14%

4.22%

3.67%

ROAA

0.85%

0.76%

0.74%

ROAE

9.85%

8.73%

8.58%

Dividends per Share

$0.60

$0.60

$0.41

Balance Sheet & Capital

Total Loans

$1,659

$1,535

$1,406

Core Loans (Total Loans excluding PPP)

$1,656

$1,531

$1,374

Total Deposits

$2,302

$2,296

$2,335

Total Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets

13.02%

13.60%

13.45%

Shareholders' equity / Total assets

8.39%

8.70%

8.24%

TCE

7.83%

8.13%

7.68%

Tangible Book Value per Share

$36.60

$36.74

$35.08

Asset Quality

NPAs / Total Assets, net govt guarantees

0.21%

0.25%

0.45%

Total Loan ACL/Portfolio Loans

0.94%

0.92%

0.82%

Net Income

$5.577 million

ROAA 0.85%

Core Loan

Growth

20.5% YoY

Portfolio Loan

Yield

6.48%

EPS

$0.98

ROAE 9.85%

NIM

4.14%

Cost of IB

Deposits

1.56%

Dollars in millions, except per share amounts

Investment Opportunity

Unique Banking Environment Provides Opportunities to Gain Market Share

  • Northrim deposit market share has increased by 36% since 2018
  • "Land and Expand" strategy leveraging state-leading success in PPP program to add customers

Alaska Banking Environment Drives Higher Yields on Loans and Lower Deposit Costs

  • Northrim loan yields averaged 5.61% over last 10 years vs 4.93% in the U.S.
  • Northrim interest-bearing deposits costs averaged 30 bps over last 10 years vs 57 bps in the U.S.
  • Increasingly diverse economy

Experienced Management Team Delivering Asset and Profitability Growth

  • Branch expansion strategy benefiting from competitor pull back
  • Adding additional team members has enhanced loan and deposit originations
  • Credit culture has positioned bank for potential economic downturn

Asset Sensitivity Expected to Drive Increasing Profitability

  • 31% of loans mature or reprice in the next three months, 13% of loans mature or reprice in three to twelve months, and 17% of loans mature or reprice in one to two years
  • 15% of earning assets reprice immediately when prime or other rate indices change
  • 31% of deposits are non-interest bearing

Capital Management

  • Repurchased ~20% of outstanding shares in last 4 years
  • Increased dividend by 100% in last 4 years, currently at $0.60 / share / quarter

Steady Loan Growth Supported by Increasing Market Share

"Land and Expand" strategy building on success of PPP efforts

$1,500

$1,250

$1,000

Portfolio Loans Outstanding ($1.66 billion)

$1,656

$1,495

$118

$1,296

$305

$0 $1,139

$0

$0$1,043

10%

7%

40%

Loan

$750

$955

$984

6.39%

5.96%

Composition

(6/30/2023)

27%

$500

5.74%

5.71%

$250

$0

5.47%

5.08%

5.18%

0.2%

16%

Commercial

SBA PPP

CRE owner occupied

CRE nonowner occupied

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

6/30/23

Core loans outstanding

PPP loans outstanding

Yield %

Construction

Consumer

YTD Portfolio Loan Yield:

6.39%

