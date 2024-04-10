Northrim BanCorp : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K
April 10, 2024 at 09:33 am EDT
Share
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
Departure of a Named Executive Officer (Item 5.02(b))
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (the "Company") reports that Benjamin Craig, the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Northrim Bank (the "Bank"), separated from employment with the Company and the Bank (collectively, the "Employer") effective April 9, 2024. Under the terms of his Employment Agreement with the Employer, dated January 1, 2024, Mr. Craig is entitled to be paid all base salary earned and all reimbursable expenses incurred through such separation date, and an amount equal to 0.75 times the highest base salary earned by Mr. Craig over the prior three years. Additionally, the Employer will continue to provide Mr. Craig, at its expense, health and dental insurance benefits for a period of nine months following termination of his Employment Agreement. The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by the full text of Mr. Craig's Employment Agreement, a copy of which was filed as Exhibit 10.4 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 2, 2024, and is incorporated by reference herein.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Northrim BanCorp Inc. published this content on
10 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
10 April 2024 13:32:06 UTC.
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in the delivery of business and personal banking services through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Northrim Bank (the Bank). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment's principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in its primary market areas. The Home Mortgage Lending segment's principal business focus is the origination and sale of mortgage loans for one-to-four family residential properties. The Bank also engages in retail mortgage origination services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. Additionally, the Bank, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Northrim Funding Services (NFS), operates a factoring division in Bellevue, Washington. The Bank has about 19 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Soldotna, Juneau, and others.