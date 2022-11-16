Arvind Krishna Joins Northrop Grumman Board of Directors

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced it has elected Arvind Krishna to its board of directors. Krishna is the chairman and chief executive officer of IBM.

“Arvind is a proven business leader and technologist, with deep knowledge of the technology landscape,” said Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. “He brings an important perspective that will be incredibly valuable for our company’s innovation journey and continued growth trajectory.”

Krishna became IBM's CEO in April 2020, and chairman of the board in January 2021. He has held numerous senior leadership positions with IBM. Prior to becoming CEO, Krishna was senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software and he also headed IBM Research. He has led the building and expansion of new markets for IBM in artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing, and blockchain. He joined IBM in 1990.

Krishna has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

He is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Board of Directors.

