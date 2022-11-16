Advanced search
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
2022-11-16
505.13 USD   +0.88%
Arvind Krishna Joins Northrop Grumman Board of Directors
GL
05:50pArvind Krishna Joins Northrop Grumman Board of Directors
GL
Northrop Grumman Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $1.73 a Share, Payable Dec. 14 to Shareholders of Record on Nov. 28
MT
Arvind Krishna Joins Northrop Grumman Board of Directors

11/16/2022
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced it has elected Arvind Krishna to its board of directors. Krishna is the chairman and chief executive officer of IBM.

“Arvind is a proven business leader and technologist, with deep knowledge of the technology landscape,” said Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. “He brings an important perspective that will be incredibly valuable for our company’s innovation journey and continued growth trajectory.”

Krishna became IBM's CEO in April 2020, and chairman of the board in January 2021. He has held numerous senior leadership positions with IBM. Prior to becoming CEO, Krishna was senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software and he also headed IBM Research. He has led the building and expansion of new markets for IBM in artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing, and blockchain. He joined IBM in 1990.

Krishna has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK) and a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

He is a member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York Board of Directors.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact:Vic Beck
 703-280-4456 (office)
 571-395-0180 (mobile)
 vic.beck@ngc.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 243 M - -
Net income 2022 3 836 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,3x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 77 067 M 77 067 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION24.46%77 067
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.01%140 980
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION30.00%122 454
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION16.48%67 446
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.14%42 125
BAE SYSTEMS PLC34.34%27 120