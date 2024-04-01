LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has recognized Bayen Group during the company's Supplier Excellence Awards.

"Bayen Group has helped to advance national security solutions and achieve mission success," said Matt Bromberg, Corporate Vice President, Global Operations Northrop Grumman. "Northrop Grumman's supplier partners connect and protect the warfighter, defining what is possible in the battlespace because of our shared commitment to the highest industry standards across the defense industrial base."

Recognized for Resilience Excellence, Bayen Group was instrumental in aiding Northrop Grumman with manufacturing and distribution goals as the industry works to support Department of Defense customers and other commercial entities.

"We're incredibly honored to receive the Supplier Excellence Award from Northrop Grumman," said Managing Partner Huy Nguyen. "We take a lot of pride in our support of government contractors. The work we do to help Northrop achieve Digital Transformation — primarily developing modernized applications in Microsoft 365 and Azure Government Community Cloud — allows them to support all branches of the DoD. We hope to continue serving our friends at Northrop for many years to come."

