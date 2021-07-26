Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/26 03:26:27 pm
358.885 USD   -0.67%
02:59pBezos offers NASA $2 billion in exchange for moon mission contract
RE
09:01aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : to Participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference
AQ
07/23NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Seeing Double
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bezos offers NASA $2 billion in exchange for moon mission contract

07/26/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Billionaire American businessman Jeff Bezos walks with crewmate Wally Funk at the landing pad after they flew on Blue Origin's inaugural flight

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Fresh off his trip to space, billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos on Monday offered to cover up to $2 billion in NASA costs if the U.S. space agency awards his company Blue Origin a contract to make a spacecraft designed to land astronauts back on the moon.

NASA in April awarded rival billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX https://www.reuters.com/technology/spacex-wins-us-contract-spacecraft-send-astronauts-moon-washington-post-2021-04-16 a $2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to bring astronauts to the lunar surface as early as 2024, rejecting bids from Blue Origin and defense contractor Dynetics. Blue Origin had partnered with Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp and Draper in the bid.

The space agency cited its own funding shortfalls, SpaceX's proven record of orbital missions and other factors in a contract decision that senior NASA official Kathy Lueders called "what's the best value to the government."

In a letter to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Bezos said Blue Origin would waive payments in the government's current fiscal year and the next ones after that up to $2 billion, and pay for an orbital mission to vet its technology. In exchange, Blue Origin would accept a firm, fixed-priced contract, and cover any system development cost overruns, Bezos said.

"NASA veered from its original dual-source acquisition strategy due to perceived near-term budgetary issues, and this offer removes that obstacle," Bezos wrote.

"Without competition, NASA's short-term and long-term lunar ambitions will be delayed, will ultimately cost more, and won't serve the national interest," Bezos added.

NASA and SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Before choosing SpaceX, NASA had asked for proposals for a spacecraft that would carry astronauts to the lunar surface under its Artemis program to return humans to the moon for the first time since 1972. Blue Origin's lunar lander is called "Blue Moon." Bezos and Musk are the world's first and third richest people respectively, according to Forbes.

Bezos' offer came six days after he flew alongside three crewmates to the edge of space https://www.reuters.com/technology/jeff-bezos-worlds-richest-man-set-inaugural-space-voyage-2021-07-20 aboard Blue Origin's rocket-and-capsule New Shepard, a milestone for the company's bid to become a major player in an emerging space tourism market.

After losing out to SpaceX, Blue Origin filed a protest with the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), accusing NASA of giving SpaceX an unfair advantage by allowing it to revise its pricing. The GAO's decision is expected by early August, though industry sources viewed the possibility of a reversal as unlikely.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Eric M. Johnson


© Reuters 2021
All news about NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
02:59pBezos offers NASA $2 billion in exchange for moon mission contract
RE
09:01aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : to Participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference
AQ
07/23NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Seeing Double
PU
07/22Northrop Grumman Corporation Names Michael Witt as Vice President and Chief S..
CI
07/22NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Names Michael Witt as Vice President and Chief Sustainability..
PU
07/21NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Awarded UK Ministry of Defence C2 Digital Enterprise Agreemen..
PU
07/19NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Seaport Global Adjusts Northrop Grumman's Price Target to $41..
MT
07/16NORTHROP GRUMMAN : US Army IBCS Flight Test Demonstrates Joint Engagement in Ele..
AQ
07/15NORTHROP GRUMMAN : US Army IBCS Flight Test Demonstrates Joint Engagement in Ele..
PU
07/15NORTHROP GRUMMAN : SABR Radar Goes Agile; AN/APG-83 program harnessing Lean-Agil..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 810 M - -
Net income 2021 5 053 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 677 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,71%
Capitalization 58 157 M 58 157 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 97 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 361,31 $
Average target price 400,17 $
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
Carl Hahn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.57%60 088
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION20.00%130 655
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.27%106 174
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION28.92%53 547
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.23%45 308
BAE SYSTEMS PLC12.93%23 976