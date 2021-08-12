Log in
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Graham Robinson Joins Northrop Grumman Board of Directors

08/12/2021 | 08:43am EDT
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced it has elected Graham Robinson to its board of directors. Robinson is the senior vice president and president of STANLEY Industrial, a business segment of Stanley Black & Decker, a position he has held since April 2020.

“Graham’s range of global business and technical experience, including his current role leading a business for a publicly traded industrials company, will be a valuable asset as a member of our board,” said Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman.

Prior to joining Stanley Black & Decker, Robinson served as an executive with Honeywell for seven years, including roles as president of Honeywell Industrial Safety, president of Honeywell Sensing and IoT, and chief marketing officer of the company’s Automation and Controls Solution division. He also held leadership roles at Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, AT&T Bell Laboratories and Motorola.

Robinson earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering, a master’s in electrical engineering from Cornell University and a master’s of business administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Contact: Vic Beck
703-280-4456 (office)
571-395-0180 (mobile)
Vic.Beck@ngc.com


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 244 M - -
Net income 2021 5 121 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 072 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,68%
Capitalization 58 616 M 58 616 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 97 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 366,10 $
Average target price 407,17 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
Carl Hahn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION19.02%58 616
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION23.93%132 858
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION2.34%100 604
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION34.85%56 003
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.07%46 798
BAE SYSTEMS PLC18.33%25 799