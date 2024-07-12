Northrop Grumman's uncrewed RQ-4D Phoenix aircraft has been providing NATO with crucial surveillance capabilities since it began operations in February 2021. Phoenix leverages Northrop Grumman's leadership in autonomy to enable the alliance to collectively deter adversaries and respond to shared security challenges.

"In today's complex environment, decision-ready, actionable intelligence provided at the speed of need is one of our greatest weapons," said Brigadier General Andrew Clark, NATO ISR Force (NISRF) commander. "As the Alliance's premier ISR unit, NISRF provides the foundation for informed decisions, allowing NATO to anticipate threats and react quickly. The RQ-4D Phoenix fleet is a critical component in our effort to deliver high-quality, decision-ready intelligence to the Alliance."

The RQ-4D Phoenix gives commanders a comprehensive picture of the situation on the ground, providing a state-of-the-art ISR capability to NATO. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

While NATO continues to operate the RQ-4D, the U.S. Navy has begun operating Northrop Grumman's uncrewed MQ-4C Triton aircraft in Europe from the same operating base as the RQ-4D. The MQ-4C Triton builds on Northrop Grumman's autonomy and high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) leadership to provide unmatched maritime surveillance capabilities. Triton can operate collaboratively with crewed platforms across domains through the intelligent and timely exchange of data, just like the RQ-4D Phoenix.

Here's what more you need to know about the RQ-4D Phoenix.

Proven Platform : When NATO established what would become its Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Force, it chose a platform based on Northrop Grumman's proven RQ-4B Global Hawk operated by the U.S. Air Force. Global Hawk was the first ever uncrewed HALE aircraft and has been conducting critical missions since 2001.

: When NATO established what would become its Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Force, it chose a platform based on Northrop Grumman's proven operated by the U.S. Air Force. Global Hawk was the first ever uncrewed HALE aircraft and has been conducting critical missions since 2001. Superior Capability : As a HALE platform, the RQ-4D Phoenix provides unmatched ISR capability for the NATO alliance. In addition to flying higher, farther, and longer than other unmanned platforms, the Phoenix is equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and equipment providing commanders a comprehensive operating picture of situations on the ground.

: As a HALE platform, the RQ-4D Phoenix provides unmatched ISR capability for the NATO alliance. In addition to flying higher, farther, and longer than other unmanned platforms, the Phoenix is equipped with state-of-the-art sensors and equipment providing commanders a comprehensive operating picture of situations on the ground. Empowering Commanders : Operating from its main operating base in Sigonella, Italy, the NATO ISR Force leverages its fleet of five RQ-4Ds to provide vital ISR capabilities to decision-makers. This data provides in-theatre situational awareness and enables a range of missions, including protection of ground troops and civilians, border control and maritime safety, the fight against terrorism, crisis management and humanitarian assistance.

: Operating from its main operating base in Sigonella, Italy, the NATO ISR Force leverages its fleet of five RQ-4Ds to provide vital ISR capabilities to decision-makers. This data provides in-theatre situational awareness and enables a range of missions, including protection of ground troops and civilians, border control and maritime safety, the fight against terrorism, crisis management and humanitarian assistance. Collaborative Partnership : As NATO continues expanding its ISR Force, Northrop Grumman has partnered with the alliance to establish the Force's technology roadmap spanning the next 20 years. That plan includes technological developments and fleet expansion.

: As NATO continues expanding its ISR Force, Northrop Grumman has partnered with the alliance to establish the Force's technology roadmap spanning the next 20 years. That plan includes technological developments and fleet expansion. High Demand: NATO decision-makers are increasingly relying on the RQ-4D's proven capabilities. The ISR Force flew significantly more missions in 2023, with many of those flights occurring over Eastern Europe.

"The RQ-4D Phoenix is proving its unmatched ISR capability to help create NATO's common operating picture. Future collaboration between NATO and the U.S. Navy, and the adoption of the MQ-4C Triton advanced maritime surveillance system, would bring unprecedented capabilities in ground and maritime surveillance for the alliance," said Doug Shaffer, vice president, autonomous intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting programs, Northrop Grumman.