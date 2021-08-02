Northrop Grumman : Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range Completes First Successful Missile Live Fire

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 2, 2021 -The U.S. Navy has successfully completed the first live fire of the Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) from a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet. The test was conducted on July 19 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of southern California. The missile successfully demonstrated the long range capability of the new missile design.

'The AARGM-ER was successfully launched from the F/A-18 aircraft and met the key test objectives of a first missile live fire event. The government and industry team had great focus and was able to conduct this test event three months earlier than originally envisioned,' said Captain A.C. 'Count' Dutko, Navy Program Manager for Direct Time Sensitive Strike (PMA-242).

AARGM-ER leverages AARGM with significant improvements in some technology areas.

'Throughout the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase, Northrop Grumman has demonstrated the ability to deliver this affordable, time-critical capability that will protect and enhance the capability of our U.S. Navy aircrew,' said Gordon Turner, vice president, advanced weapons, Northrop Grumman. 'Congratulations to the collective Government-Industry team for another successful milestone bringing AARGM-ER one step closer to operational fielding.'

AARGM-ER is being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as the Air Force F-35A, Marine Corps F-35B, and Navy and Marine Corps F-35C aircraft.

