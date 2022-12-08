Northrop Grumman : Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range Completes Fourth Successful Missile Live Fire

LOS ANGELES - Dec. 8, 2022 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has completed the fourth successful flight test of its AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER). The U.S. Navy launched the missile from an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft on November 30 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of southern California, successfully engaging an operationally-representative, moving maritime target.

Northrop Grumman's Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile is launched from a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft (credit U.S. Navy)

"AARGM-ER's performance during testing continues to validate the missile's ability to detect, identify, locate and effectively engage critical air-defense targets from an extended range," said CAPT. Alex Dutko, Navy Program Manager for Direct and Time Sensitive Strike (PMA-242). "This test proved the systems' ability to engage moving maritime targets, a vital capability supporting our Navy's ability to control sea lanes during conflict. Congratulations to the government/industry team for their continual focus on delivering this crucial capability to our warfighters."

Northrop Grumman is currently under contract to deliver production units of AARGM-ER to support Initial Operational Capability fielding within the next two years. Northrop Grumman has received a low-rate initial production contract for the first and second lots of AARGM-ER.

AARGM-ER leverages existing AARGM sensors, electronics and digital models with the addition of a new high-performance air vehicle, solid rocket motor and advanced warhead to provide vital counter-air-defense capability for U.S Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps warfighters.

"The necessity for a reliable, standoff, survivable weapon continues to grow as our adversaries' threat systems become longer range and more lethal," said Gordon Turner, vice president, advanced weapons, Northrop Grumman. "AARGM-ER continues to demonstrate the ability to affordably meet mission requirements and safeguard those protecting our country."

AARGM-ER is being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as the F-35 aircraft.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.