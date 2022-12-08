Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:10 2022-12-08 am EST
545.20 USD   +0.92%
09:58aCitigroup Initiates Northrop Grumman at Neutral Rating With $544 Price Target
MT
09:53aNorthrop Grumman : Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range Completes Fourth Successful Missile Live Fire
PU
12/07Leidos Unit Submits Bid for NASA Moon Lander
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman : Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range Completes Fourth Successful Missile Live Fire

12/08/2022 | 09:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES - Dec. 8, 2022 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has completed the fourth successful flight test of its AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER). The U.S. Navy launched the missile from an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft on November 30 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of southern California, successfully engaging an operationally-representative, moving maritime target.

Northrop Grumman's Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile is launched from a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft (credit U.S. Navy)

"AARGM-ER's performance during testing continues to validate the missile's ability to detect, identify, locate and effectively engage critical air-defense targets from an extended range," said CAPT. Alex Dutko, Navy Program Manager for Direct and Time Sensitive Strike (PMA-242). "This test proved the systems' ability to engage moving maritime targets, a vital capability supporting our Navy's ability to control sea lanes during conflict. Congratulations to the government/industry team for their continual focus on delivering this crucial capability to our warfighters."

Northrop Grumman is currently under contract to deliver production units of AARGM-ER to support Initial Operational Capability fielding within the next two years. Northrop Grumman has received a low-rate initial production contract for the first and second lots of AARGM-ER.

AARGM-ER leverages existing AARGM sensors, electronics and digital models with the addition of a new high-performance air vehicle, solid rocket motor and advanced warhead to provide vital counter-air-defense capability for U.S Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps warfighters.

"The necessity for a reliable, standoff, survivable weapon continues to grow as our adversaries' threat systems become longer range and more lethal," said Gordon Turner, vice president, advanced weapons, Northrop Grumman. "AARGM-ER continues to demonstrate the ability to affordably meet mission requirements and safeguard those protecting our country."

AARGM-ER is being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as the F-35 aircraft.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 14:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
09:58aCitigroup Initiates Northrop Grumman at Neutral Rating With $544 Price Target
MT
09:53aNorthrop Grumman : Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range Completes Fourth ..
PU
12/07Leidos Unit Submits Bid for NASA Moon Lander
MT
12/07Luna Innovations Receives $3 Million Order Under New Multi-Year Deal With Northrop Grum..
MT
12/07Northrop Grumman : Performs Full-Scale Propellant Mix for Next-Generation Interceptor Moto..
PU
12/07Northrop Grumman Demonstrates New Sensor Capability for the Emerging
AQ
12/06Northrop Grumman : Demonstrates New Sensor Capability for the Emerging Battlespace
PU
12/06Northrop Grumman Systems Wins $405.7 Million US Air Force Task Order For Engineering Se..
MT
12/05Northrop Grumman and the US Air Force Introduce the B-21 Raider, the World's First Sixt..
AQ
12/02Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 229 M - -
Net income 2022 3 837 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 83 145 M 83 145 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 540,21 $
Average target price 552,16 $
Spread / Average Target 2,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION37.39%83 145
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.72%145 763
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION35.39%126 110
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION18.10%67 466
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.59%41 491
BAE SYSTEMS PLC49.73%30 878