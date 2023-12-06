Official NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION press release

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced today that its board of directors has authorized an additional $2.5 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock, increasing the outstanding authorized amount to approximately $3.8 billion. Share repurchases will take place from time to time, subject to market conditions and management's discretion, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions.



