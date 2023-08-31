WARSAW - Aug. 31, 2023 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has appointed Krzysztof Krystowski, country lead executive, Poland, responsible for executing the company's market strategy, business development plan and government relations in country.

Northrop Grumman is a key partner for Poland's military and is committed to helping Poland modernize its air and missile defense capabilities. The Polish government has selected Northrop Grumman's Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) to serve as the centerpiece of the country's modernization strategy for its WISLA Medium Range air and missile defense program, becoming the first international partner to acquire this transformational capability.

"Northrop Grumman has a long-term, strategic commitment to working with the Polish government and local partners to develop a wide array of capabilities that will help sustain its enduring security," said Stephen O'Bryan, corporate vice president and global business development officer, Northrop Grumman. "Krzysztof brings deep industry and public policy experience to the team as we see global demand for our products continuing to grow and international defense spending increase to address evolving threats."

Prior to joining Northrop Grumman, Krystowski served as vice president of the European Clusters Alliance, a pan-European organization representing more than 150,000 innovative European businesses He is also president of the Polish Clusters Association and President of the Silesian Aviation Cluster. Prior to that he held senior leadership roles within the Polish aerospace and defense sector including, vice president of Leonardo Helicopters Poland; president of Polish Defence Holding (Bumar Group), and president, Avio Polska.

Before entering the defense industry, he served as deputy minister in the Polish Ministry of the Economy between 2003 to 2005.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 98,000 employees define possible every day.