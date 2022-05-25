Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/25 04:00:01 pm EDT
467.62 USD   -0.74%
05:11pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Australia Announces Tech Showcase Winners
PU
12:37pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : B-21 Raider's Path to Flight Readiness
PU
09:32aThinking about trading options or stock in Advanced Micro Devices, Papa John's, Alliant Energy, Northrop Grumman, or Tesla?
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman : Australia Announces Tech Showcase Winners

05/25/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY - May 26, 2022 - Northrop Grumman Australia (NYSE: NOC) has implemented a mentoring program for the winners of its inaugural Australian Tech and Innovation Showcase. The showcase, presented by Northrop Grumman, in collaboration with Bondi Partners, provides small and medium-sized Australian companies an opportunity to pitch their innovations in advanced autonomous technology, payload development and digital enterprise solutions to win an opportunity to enter a 12-month mentorship program with Northrop Grumman. This year's showcase winners are Vai Photonics, Fortifyedge and Nominal Systems.

"The showcase is an excellent platform for Australian SMEs to demonstrate the advanced technologies this nation is capable of developing and exporting globally, as well as delivering to our Australian Defence Force and its allies," said Christine Zeitz, general manager, Northrop Grumman Asia Pacific. "Northrop Grumman Australia is proudly committed to building and supporting Australian businesses to boost Australia's sovereign defence industry capability."

The winners of the showcase create a range of technologies that have been developed in Australia and will be part of building the next generation of Australian Defence systems.

Vai Photonics developed a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor that measures vehicle velocity and combines that data with navigational systems to enable accurate navigation in environments where the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is not available or accessible.

Fortifyedge developed a software platform powered by tiny machine learning (small data size machine learning programs) that can manage next-generation wearables and smart devices war fighters will use in action. Users will be able to verify their identity and unlock secure devices without removing protective equipment, such as gloves and goggles.

Nominal Systems created a digital engineering platform that allows users to build complex simulations of their systems that can streamline design, testing, and operation processes. This platform provides a new dimension of mission support for space operations by enabling stress testing (through simulations) and intelligence/data integration into modern space systems.

Through the showcase mentoring program, Northrop Grumman and Bondi Partners will now offer these innovative companies mentorship and guidance on working within the Australian and U.S. Defence industries, commercialization opportunities, engagement with government, and strategic communications, among other topics. The mentorship programs are tailored to individual company needs.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2022 21:10:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
05:11pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Australia Announces Tech Showcase Winners
PU
12:37pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : B-21 Raider's Path to Flight Readiness
PU
09:32aThinking about trading options or stock in Advanced Micro Devices, Papa John's, Alliant..
PR
05/23NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
05/23NORTHROP GRUMMAN : US Navy Deploys MQ-8C Fire Scout to Indo-Pacific
PU
05/18Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend to $1.73/Share; Payable on June 15 to Shareholders ..
MT
05/17Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 10 Percent to $1.73
GL
05/17Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend, Payable June 15, 2022
CI
05/17Northrop Grumman Board Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.73
DJ
05/17Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein's 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conferen..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 538 M - -
Net income 2022 3 847 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 1,41%
Capitalization 73 230 M 73 230 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 471,10 $
Average target price 481,79 $
Spread / Average Target 2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Carl Hahn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION18.01%73 230
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.31%138 236
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION24.58%118 016
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION5.44%60 928
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.45%45 839
BAE SYSTEMS PLC39.94%30 401