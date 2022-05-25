Northrop Grumman : Australia Announces Tech Showcase Winners

SYDNEY - May 26, 2022 - Northrop Grumman Australia (NYSE: NOC) has implemented a mentoring program for the winners of its inaugural Australian Tech and Innovation Showcase. The showcase, presented by Northrop Grumman, in collaboration with Bondi Partners, provides small and medium-sized Australian companies an opportunity to pitch their innovations in advanced autonomous technology, payload development and digital enterprise solutions to win an opportunity to enter a 12-month mentorship program with Northrop Grumman. This year's showcase winners are Vai Photonics, Fortifyedge and Nominal Systems.

"The showcase is an excellent platform for Australian SMEs to demonstrate the advanced technologies this nation is capable of developing and exporting globally, as well as delivering to our Australian Defence Force and its allies," said Christine Zeitz, general manager, Northrop Grumman Asia Pacific. "Northrop Grumman Australia is proudly committed to building and supporting Australian businesses to boost Australia's sovereign defence industry capability."

The winners of the showcase create a range of technologies that have been developed in Australia and will be part of building the next generation of Australian Defence systems.

Vai Photonics developed a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor that measures vehicle velocity and combines that data with navigational systems to enable accurate navigation in environments where the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is not available or accessible.

Fortifyedge developed a software platform powered by tiny machine learning (small data size machine learning programs) that can manage next-generation wearables and smart devices war fighters will use in action. Users will be able to verify their identity and unlock secure devices without removing protective equipment, such as gloves and goggles.

Nominal Systems created a digital engineering platform that allows users to build complex simulations of their systems that can streamline design, testing, and operation processes. This platform provides a new dimension of mission support for space operations by enabling stress testing (through simulations) and intelligence/data integration into modern space systems.

Through the showcase mentoring program, Northrop Grumman and Bondi Partners will now offer these innovative companies mentorship and guidance on working within the Australian and U.S. Defence industries, commercialization opportunities, engagement with government, and strategic communications, among other topics. The mentorship programs are tailored to individual company needs.

