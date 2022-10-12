Northrop Grumman : Australia Integrates End-to-End Control Segment into Parallax Labs

CANBERRA, Australia - Oct. 12, 2022 - Northrop Grumman Australia (NYSE: NOC) has recently integrated a Dynamic Satellite Simulator and Spacecraft Command and Control (C2) system into its state-of-the-art systems integration, advanced mission visualization and demonstration facility, Parallax Labs.

This complex integration demonstrates the high level of technical readiness of Northrop Grumman Australia's end-to-end control system in preparation for the Defence Joint Project 9102, which will provide the next generation sovereign satellite communication component of the Australian Defence Force's Satellite Communication (SATCOM) System. Parallax Labs leverage Northrop Grumman's 60-year space heritage of designing, developing, delivering and operating mission specific space systems.

"Using our trusted C2 system significantly reduces technical, integration and scheduling risk," said Christine Zeitz, general manager, Northrop Grumman Asia Pacific. "Through knowledge sharing, collaboration and partnering with global and Australian leaders in space communications, Northrop Grumman can deliver a cost effective, scalable and timely response to the Defence SATCOM requirement."

Incorporating the full control system within Parallax Labs facilitates the integration of MILSATCOM components, especially from local Australian companies. This system will connect with the Defence MILSATCOM Service Planning and Network Management System, to be delivered under JP2008 Phase 5B2, enabling simulated control of both ground and space segments.

Parallax Labs brings together a distributed systems and software development, integration and test environment with cutting-edge mission visualisation and demonstration capabilities. This delivers ongoing scalability and extensibility to other functions and pursuits across all domains.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.