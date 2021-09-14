Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman : Australia Signs Agreement with Engineers Australia to Support Continued Workforce Professionalisation

09/14/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANBERRA, Australia - Sept. 15, 2021 - Northrop Grumman Australia (NYSE: NOC) has signed an agreement with Engineers Australia to support the professionalisation of its rapidly growing workforce. This new arrangement provides Northrop Grumman Australia's engineering cohort with training and development opportunities to expand their technical expertise and professional networks while supporting their journey to achieving internationally recognised credentials.

'Northrop Grumman Australia is a trusted provider of mission critical systems and technologies in support of a safe, secure and prosperous nation,' said Derek Reinhardt, director engineering, Northrop Grumman Australia. 'Integral to this is investing in the professional development and skilling of our local workforce.'

'While we continue to leverage world-leading global expertise, a key focus for the business is growing our in-country capacity to support the Commonwealth, Australian Defence Force and broader Defence industry. Our agreement with Engineers Australia helps to grow our sovereign engineering capability.'

Northrop Grumman Australia's engineering, technologist and associate workforce will benefit from Engineers Australia as they will be supported by a Chartered pathway that assesses their competence, attitude and qualities against internationally aligned standards. This provides our customers with the highest quality individuals and world-leading technical solutions.

'Chartered engineers are recognised throughout the world for their skills and professionalism,' said Engineers Australia CEO, Dr. Bronwyn Evans AM. 'I applaud Northrop Grumman Australia's vision in building a Chartered workforce, benchmarking their engineers against globally recognised engineering standards.'

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defence and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 21:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
05:12pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Australia Signs Agreement with Engineers Australia to Support..
PU
09/13NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Supports Successful Flight Test for the Missile Defense Agenc..
PU
09/09NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Demonstrates Next Generation Electronic Warfare and Radar Int..
PU
09/08NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Demonstrates Connectivity for Long Range Command and Control;..
AQ
09/08NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Demonstrates Connectivity for Long Range Command and Control
PU
09/07Orbit Fab, Inc. announced that it has received $10 million in funding from As..
CI
09/03NORTHROP GRUMMAN : AARGM-ER Missile Achieves Successful Milestone C Decision; US..
AQ
09/03NORTHROP GRUMMAN : Exchange Offers (Form 8-K)
PU
09/03NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
09/03Northrop Grumman Corporation Completes Previously Announce Offers to Exchange..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 36 254 M - -
Net income 2021 5 123 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 982 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 1,74%
Capitalization 56 631 M 56 631 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 97 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Northrop Grumman Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 353,70 $
Average target price 403,06 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
Carl Hahn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.21%56 631
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION16.07%125 392
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.44%95 899
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION34.00%55 649
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.20.90%45 920
BAE SYSTEMS PLC13.54%24 676