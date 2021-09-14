Northrop Grumman : Australia Signs Agreement with Engineers Australia to Support Continued Workforce Professionalisation

CANBERRA, Australia - Sept. 15, 2021 - Northrop Grumman Australia (NYSE: NOC) has signed an agreement with Engineers Australia to support the professionalisation of its rapidly growing workforce. This new arrangement provides Northrop Grumman Australia's engineering cohort with training and development opportunities to expand their technical expertise and professional networks while supporting their journey to achieving internationally recognised credentials.

'Northrop Grumman Australia is a trusted provider of mission critical systems and technologies in support of a safe, secure and prosperous nation,' said Derek Reinhardt, director engineering, Northrop Grumman Australia. 'Integral to this is investing in the professional development and skilling of our local workforce.'

'While we continue to leverage world-leading global expertise, a key focus for the business is growing our in-country capacity to support the Commonwealth, Australian Defence Force and broader Defence industry. Our agreement with Engineers Australia helps to grow our sovereign engineering capability.'

Northrop Grumman Australia's engineering, technologist and associate workforce will benefit from Engineers Australia as they will be supported by a Chartered pathway that assesses their competence, attitude and qualities against internationally aligned standards. This provides our customers with the highest quality individuals and world-leading technical solutions.

'Chartered engineers are recognised throughout the world for their skills and professionalism,' said Engineers Australia CEO, Dr. Bronwyn Evans AM. 'I applaud Northrop Grumman Australia's vision in building a Chartered workforce, benchmarking their engineers against globally recognised engineering standards.'

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defence and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.