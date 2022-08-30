Northrop Grumman : Australia Team Demonstrates Joint Air Battle Management Systems Stewardship

CANBERRA, Australia - Aug 31, 2022 - Northrop Grumman Australia (NYSE: NOC) successfully completed a demonstration of a sovereign, fifth-generation Joint Air Battle Management System (JABMS) proposed solution supporting the Australian Defence Force.

Performed to the AIR6500 Program Office in the Department of Defence, the demonstration showcased the JABMS product solution and the modular, open systems architecture leveraging a proven U.S. all-domain command and control (C2) architecture to demonstrate genuine risk reduction to the future AIR6500 capability.

"Over the last twelve months, Northrop Grumman Australia has made significant steps to reduce key risks to delivering our proposed JABMS solution," said Christine Zeitz, general manager, Northrop Grumman Asia Pacific. "Together with our Australian industry partners, we look forward to working with the Commonwealth to build a highly collaborative 'JABMS Enterprise' in support of the Australian Defence Force."

The demonstration executed a number of real-time operational scenarios where the audience was able to view the command and control functions and had a complete overview of the battlespace. Additionally, this demonstration validated our agile delivery approach and our ability to rapidly integrate Australian sovereign capabilities into the JABMS solution.

"We have brought the best of breed technology from our all-domain C2 program of record and engineered a truly sovereign, Australian JABMS capability," said Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president and president, Northrop Grumman Defense Systems. "This technology is relevant now and will continue to be relevant into the future, providing an effective and enduring defensive capability to Australia and its allies."

Northrop Grumman Australia's JABMS solution is designed to link sensors and effectors across domains with the ability to optimise responses and operate within a broader C2 functionality. The contemporary design of an open, modular systems architecture enables the joint force to utilise current and evolving platforms, accelerate decision making, and respond at the speed of the threat.

Northrop Grumman Australia is one of the two shortlisted companies selected to participate in the Commonwealth of Australia's AIR6500 Competitive Evaluation Process, for the design, development and delivery of the JABMS. The successful strategic partner for the JABMS is expected to be announced in late 2023.

