    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Northrop Grumman : Awarded UK Ministry of Defence C2 Digital Enterprise Agreement

07/21/2021 | 09:06am EDT
LONDON - July 21, 2021 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has signed a digital enterprise agreement for Interoperable C4I Services (ICS) and command and control (C2) technical consultancy with Defence Digital, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) organisation responsible for making sure that effective digital and information technology is put into the hands of the military and business front line.

ICS combines an open architecture and a unique set of track management and situational awareness capabilities to facilitate the creation, visualisation and distribution of the common operating picture. This picture provides military commanders the information they need to plan, execute and manage military operations.

'Northrop Grumman in the UK has a long history of providing enhanced value and commercial flexibility for the MoD,' said Katharine Sealy, director, National Security Solutions, Northrop Grumman UK. 'Our agile approach to C2 software development and open architectural design philosophy helps to ensure that UK forces maintain an information advantage.'

ICS is developed and supported in the UK, and it has continuously evolved to provide the core C2 systems for UK MoD and NATO HQs/ships for over 25 years. It is also fielded by many other nations to power their national C2 systems.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 21 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2021 13:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 35 810 M - -
Net income 2021 5 053 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 677 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 1,72%
Capitalization 57 941 M 57 941 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 97 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 359,97 $
Average target price 400,17 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
Carl Hahn Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Donald E. Felsinger Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION16.50%60 088
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION18.58%130 655
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION7.04%106 174
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION27.68%53 547
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.30%45 308
BAE SYSTEMS PLC9.29%23 976