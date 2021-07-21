Northrop Grumman : Awarded UK Ministry of Defence C2 Digital Enterprise Agreement

LONDON - July 21, 2021 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has signed a digital enterprise agreement for Interoperable C4I Services (ICS) and command and control (C2) technical consultancy with Defence Digital, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) organisation responsible for making sure that effective digital and information technology is put into the hands of the military and business front line.

ICS combines an open architecture and a unique set of track management and situational awareness capabilities to facilitate the creation, visualisation and distribution of the common operating picture. This picture provides military commanders the information they need to plan, execute and manage military operations.

'Northrop Grumman in the UK has a long history of providing enhanced value and commercial flexibility for the MoD,' said Katharine Sealy, director, National Security Solutions, Northrop Grumman UK. 'Our agile approach to C2 software development and open architectural design philosophy helps to ensure that UK forces maintain an information advantage.'

ICS is developed and supported in the UK, and it has continuously evolved to provide the core C2 systems for UK MoD and NATO HQs/ships for over 25 years. It is also fielded by many other nations to power their national C2 systems.

