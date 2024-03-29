CHANDLER, Ariz. - March 29, 2024 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) successfully launched a ballistic missile target vehicle to support the Missile Defense Agency's Flight Test Aegis Weapon System 32 (FTM-32), in cooperation with the U.S. Navy.

Northrop Grumman launched the Medium-Range Ballistic Missile Type 3 Configuration 2 (MRBM T3c2) Target Vehicle, a threat-representative two-stage, solid rocket-fueled ballistic missile, from the Pacific Missile Range Facility, located on Kauai in Hawaii.

The successful test demonstrated the capability of a ballistic missile defense-configured Aegis ship to detect, track, engage and intercept an advanced MRBM in the terminal phase of flight, utilizing the Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Dual II missile.

Northrop Grumman developed and produced three MRBM T3c2s as intercept test targets for the Aegis SM-6 and has delivered and successfully launched all three target vehicles.

(Photo Credit: Missile Defense Agency)

Expert:

Robin Heard, director of targets, Northrop Grumman: "This program capitalizes on our proven history of innovative rocket designs, executed with speed and discipline. We continue to invest in technology that delivers these vital capabilities our customers need to respond to growing threats. T3c2 is a highly complex target providing the realistic scenario needed to test and verify the Aegis Weapon System."

Details:

Northrop Grumman is a leading provider of threat representative target vehicles used in the test and verification of the nation's missile defense systems.

Built on over 60 years of mission-proven missile defense experience, Northrop Grumman provides full scope missile defense capabilities to include missile interceptors and test targets, coupled with secure communications, missile warning and advanced space domain awareness.

