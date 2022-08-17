Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
492.51 USD   +1.44%
05:53pNorthrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Lowe's, Target, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon...
MS
09:44aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : MQ-8C Fire Scout Completes First Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations Exercise
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

08/17/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Sept. 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Aug. 29, 2022.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact:
Vic Beck (Media)
703-280-4456 (office)
vic.beck@ngc.com

Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535 (office)
todd.ernst@ngc.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 360 M - -
Net income 2022 3 842 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 75 112 M 75 112 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 485,50 $
Average target price 494,47 $
Spread / Average Target 1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION25.43%75 112
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION10.45%139 904
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION23.85%116 709
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION15.83%66 096
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.24%45 797
BAE SYSTEMS PLC45.40%30 337