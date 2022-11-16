Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Northrop Grumman Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
505.13 USD   +0.88%
05:50pArvind Krishna Joins Northrop Grumman Board of Directors
GL
05:50pArvind Krishna Joins Northrop Grumman Board of Directors
GL
05:36pNorthrop Grumman Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $1.73 a Share, Payable Dec. 14 to Shareholders of Record on Nov. 28
MT
Summary 
Summary

Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/16/2022 | 05:30pm EST
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable Dec. 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Nov. 28, 2022.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.

Contact:Vic Beck (Media)
703-280-4456 (office)
vic.beck@ngc.com

Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535 (office)
todd.ernst@ngc.com
  

