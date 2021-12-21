Northrop Grumman : Completes Successful Anti-Access/Area Denial Missile Flight Test

LOS ANGELES - Dec. 21, 2021 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) successfully completed the second flight test of its new anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) missile, demonstrating capabilities that will meet key objectives for the upcoming Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) program. The test was completed utilizing a company-owned CRJ-700 aircraft as the testbed for the air to surface mission computer and sensors.

The Northrop Grumman A2/AD missile mission computer and sensors integrated on test aircraft. (Northrop Grumman photo)

Northrop Grumman invested to actively mature and test its A2/AD missile design, which meets U.S. Air Force requirements for SiAW and other programs. Featuring open architecture interfaces, the Northrop Grumman solution will bridge current requirements while enabling rapid future upgrades to meet changing mission requirements.

"As a missile prime, we play a vital role in pioneering the most innovative solutions that increase survivability and lethality against new and emerging adversary threats," said Mary Petryszyn, president, Northrop Grumman Defense Systems. "Our lean-forward approach enables us to innovate at rapid speeds while reducing cost for our customers."

This second flight test demonstrated the mission capability of the missile sensor systems combined with the mission computer. This is the first of a new series of company funded flight tests which will continue to test the system with more stressing scenarios in preparation for the missile launch in 2022.

"We have taken significant steps to mature our missile design, providing capabilities for the U.S. Air Force SiAW program and other programs," said Dan Olson, vice president and general manager, weapon systems, Northrop Grumman. "Leveraging our digital engineering expertise to accelerate timelines, our first complete missile is planned to be built and ready for launch in 2022."

The Northrop Grumman A2/AD solution leverages lessons learned on the Navy's AARGM-ER, engineering manufacturing and development, low-rate initial production and integration work on the F-35 aircraft. The Northrop Grumman A2/AD missile is capable of being integrated on a variety of aircraft.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.