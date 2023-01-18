Advanced search
    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:00:10 2023-01-18 pm EST
447.69 USD   -1.73%
01:20pNorthrop Grumman Currently Down Five Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since November 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
11:49aWells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Northrop Grumman to $460 From $575, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
09:31aNorthrop Grumman, AT&T and Fujitsu Demonstrate New 5G-powered Open Architecture Capabilities to Support Joint Force
GL
Northrop Grumman Currently Down Five Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since November 2021 -- Data Talk

01/18/2023 | 01:20pm EST
Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) is currently at $449.54, down $6.03 or 1.32%


--Would be lowest close since July 27, 2022, when it closed at $445.81

--Currently down seven of the past eight days

--Currently down five consecutive days; down 9.33% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Nov. 2, 2021, when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Nov. 14, 2022, when it fell 9.92%

--Down 17.61% month-to-date

--Down 17.61% year-to-date

--Down 18.12% from its all-time closing high of $549.01 on Oct. 31, 2022

--Up 11.92% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 19, 2022), when it closed at $401.65

--Down 18.12% from its 52-week closing high of $549.01 on Oct. 31, 2022

--Up 21.58% from its 52-week closing low of $369.75 on Feb. 4, 2022

--Traded as low as $448.46; lowest intraday level since July 28, 2022, when it hit $433.87

--Down 1.56% at today's intraday low


All data as of 12:59:58 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1319ET

Analyst Recommendations on NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 36 231 M - -
Net income 2022 3 838 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 481 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 70 118 M 70 118 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 88 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 455,57 $
Average target price 551,00 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.43%70 118
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-2.22%144 865
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-8.08%117 189
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-3.15%66 076
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.31%37 062
BAE SYSTEMS PLC-2.06%31 526