Northrop Grumman Currently Down Five Consecutive Days, on Pace for Longest Losing Streak Since November 2021 -- Data Talk

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) is currently at $449.54, down $6.03 or 1.32%

--Would be lowest close since July 27, 2022, when it closed at $445.81

--Currently down seven of the past eight days

--Currently down five consecutive days; down 9.33% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Nov. 2, 2021, when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Nov. 14, 2022, when it fell 9.92%

--Down 17.61% month-to-date

--Down 17.61% year-to-date

--Down 18.12% from its all-time closing high of $549.01 on Oct. 31, 2022

--Up 11.92% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 19, 2022), when it closed at $401.65

--Down 18.12% from its 52-week closing high of $549.01 on Oct. 31, 2022

--Up 21.58% from its 52-week closing low of $369.75 on Feb. 4, 2022

--Traded as low as $448.46; lowest intraday level since July 28, 2022, when it hit $433.87

--Down 1.56% at today's intraday low

All data as of 12:59:58 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-18-23 1319ET