    NOC   US6668071029

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

(NOC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:12:20 2023-06-21 am EDT
457.34 USD   +0.66%
Northrop Grumman : Delivers Fourth Triton to U.S. Navy for Initial Operational Capability

06/21/2023 | 09:50am EDT
Northrop Grumman delivers first operational orbit. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

PALMDALE, Calif. - June 21, 2023 - (PHOTO RELEASE) Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) delivered the fourth multi-intelligence MQ-4C Triton to the U.S. Navy ahead of initial operational capability (IOC) this year. The delivery completes the set of aircraft for Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19's establishment of the first operational orbit, while a second orbit is preparing for delivery this summer. With three orbits planned around the globe, the Triton multi-intelligence uncrewed aircraft will provide 24/7 unprecedented maritime awareness.

For more information about Triton, please click here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Northrop Grumman Corporation published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 13:49:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 38 416 M - -
Net income 2023 3 429 M - -
Net Debt 2023 10 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 1,61%
Capitalization 68 996 M 68 996 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 95 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Technical analysis trends NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 454,34 $
Average target price 502,37 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kathy J. Warden Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David F. Keffer Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Richard Scott Stapp Chief Technology Officer
John Russell Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Matthew F. Bromberg Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-15.99%68 996
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-3.19%142 457
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-5.62%116 086
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-13.15%59 011
BAE SYSTEMS PLC11.89%37 128
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.07%37 000
