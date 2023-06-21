Northrop Grumman : Delivers Fourth Triton to U.S. Navy for Initial Operational Capability

Northrop Grumman delivers first operational orbit. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

PALMDALE, Calif. - June 21, 2023 - (PHOTO RELEASE) Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) delivered the fourth multi-intelligence MQ-4C Triton to the U.S. Navy ahead of initial operational capability (IOC) this year. The delivery completes the set of aircraft for Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19's establishment of the first operational orbit, while a second orbit is preparing for delivery this summer. With three orbits planned around the globe, the Triton multi-intelligence uncrewed aircraft will provide 24/7 unprecedented maritime awareness.

