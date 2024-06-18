FALLS CHURCH, Va. - June 18, 2024 - Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) collaborated with the U.S. military on nine separate experiments to improve operational readiness in the Indo-Pacific region. These experiments took place during biennial military exercises conducted by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command focusing on joint training in a multi-domain environment.

Capabilities enabled by Northrop Grumman technologies allowed the Joint Force to practice real-world efficiency in detecting, locating, tracking and engaging adversarial threats at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace.

Some of the Northrop Grumman-built platforms that participated in the exercise include the B-2 Spirit , E-2D Advanced Hawkeye , Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar (AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR), Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) and Maritime Targeting Cell (MTC).

Participation in field training exercises enabled warfighters to leverage and demonstrate innovative military capabilities and provided an opportunity for Northrop Grumman to gain customer feedback and valuable real-world insight, potentially leading to improved solutions.

A Northrop Grumman-built E-2D Hawkeye lands on the flight deck aboard the USS Ronald Reagan during flight operations in the Philippine Sea on June 14. (Photo Credit: U.S. Navy)

Expert:

Steve O'Bryan, corporate vice president, global business development: "These exercises are excellent opportunities for Northrop Grumman to demonstrate new capabilities while gaining first-hand feedback from military users, so we can continually improve effectiveness when employed operationally. We support the U.S. Joint Force with transformative technologies to advance and connect military capabilities and ensure battlefield readiness today and tomorrow."

Additional Details:

Northrop Grumman regularly participates in training exercises with the U.S. military and allies to demonstrate innovative warfighting capabilities providing a definitive edge. The company participated in previous Indo-Pacific exercises where various systems, including the U.S. Army's IBCS, deployed as part of an expansive, distributed network across the area of operations.

The company previously conducted capability demonstrations at the Northern Edge 2023 exercise conducted across the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex, Rim of the Pacific hosted by the U.S. Navy and Resolute Hunter hosted by the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center.

